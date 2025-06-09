UK Regulatory Update | Asset Management Sector | Q1

Mayer Brown's UK Regulatory Update is a quarterly newsletter for the asset management sector. In this edition, covering Q1 2025, we look at consultations relating to the UK AIFMD framework, reporting and notification requirements and changes to the margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives; the FCA's report on its review of private market valuation processes; and proposed regulations for the PISCES trading platform.
You can download a pdf of the complete newsletter using the "Resource Downloads" link below.
UK Government and FCA Consult on Major Changes to AIFMD Framework
The regulation of fund managers ("AIFMs") in the UK has its roots in EU AIFMD. AIFMD established a harmonised framework across the EU, imposing requirements on managers of hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate funds, and other alternative investment vehicles. Key features included:
- Threshold-based regulation: Full-scope AIFMs (managing assets above €100m, or €500m for unleveraged, closed-ended funds) were subject to comprehensive requirements, while sub-threshold AIFMs faced a lighter regime.
- Prescriptive rules on risk management, liquidity, leverage, depositary obligations, investor disclosures, and remuneration.
- A dual regime in the UK: The small authorised regime (for most sub-threshold AIFMs) and the Small Registered Regime (for certain categories, such as managers of social entrepreneurship and venture capital funds, unauthorised property collective investment schemes, and internally managed companies).
Following Brexit, the UK retained the AIFMD framework as "assimilated law," with only technical modifications. However, this was always intended as a transitional measure, and the current consultation seeks to create a bespoke UK regime. Given the changes implemented by the EU commission in AIFMD 2, this represents further divergence between the UK and EU regulatory framework for funds.
What Are The Key Drivers For Reform?
The consultation identified several challenges with the current regime:
- Inflexibility of thresholds: The €100m/€500m thresholds are static, do not account for inflation or market growth, and create "cliff-edge" effects where small changes in assets can trigger disproportionate regulatory burdens.
- Complexity and consumer confusion: The small registered regime, in particular, creates complexity and may mislead consumers about the level of FCA oversight
- Duplication and inefficiency: Overlap between AIFM rules and other regulatory requirements (e.g., listing rules for closed-ended investment companies) leads to unnecessary compliance costs.
- Need for proportionality: The one-size-fits-all approach does not reflect the diversity of business models and risk profiles in the sector.
What are the proposed changes?
The government and the FCA propose a fundamental shift from rigid thresholds to a more flexible, risk based and graduated regulatory framework. The key elements of the new framework are as follows:
|
ISSUES
|
SUMMARY
|
Removal of legislative thresholds
|
|
Three tiered regulatory approach
|
The FCA proposes a three tiered system:
|
Abolition of small registered regime
|
|
Treatment of specific fund types
|
|
Listed closed ended investment companies
|
|
Leverage
|
The FCA plans to evaluate the adequacy and effectiveness of current AIFMD provisions in addressing risks from leverage in line with the forthcoming FSB recommendations. It is also considering if it needs to be clearer about its expectations of risk management by highly leveraged firms and has requested feedback on how best to achieve this.
|
AIFM business restriction
|
|
National Private Placement Regime (NPPR)
|
The NPPR which governs the marketing of overseas funds in the UK will be broadly maintained as no significant concerns were raised by market participants.
|
Private equity notifications
|
The obligation of AIFMs to notify the FCA of acquisitions of control in non-listed companies (aimed at preventing asset stripping) will be reviewed, as the FCA has limited powers to act on this information.
|
External valuation
|
The legal liability of external valuers (currently making them liable to the AIFM for losses due to negligence will be reconsidered, as it has made it difficult for valuers to obtain insurance and discouraged market participation. The proposal is to shift liability to a contractual basis, with the AIFM retaining ultimate responsibility.
|
Depositaries
|
The FCA do not expect to change the rules that apply to depositaries of authorised funds in any material way. Small authorised AIFMs and those full-scope AIFMs that manage overseas AIFs not marketed in the UK are not required to appoint a depositary and the FCA has confirmed to does not expect to make any change to this in the future.
What are next steps?
The consultation closes on 9 June 2025. HM Treasury will draft a statutory instrument for further feedback and the FCA will consult on its proposed rules for AIFMs.
The FCA has indicated that it will consult more widely at a later date on (i) simplifying the requirements of AIFMs into a single set of rules in the FCA Handbook (ii) prudential and leverage rules for AIFMs (iii) broader regulatory reporting requirements under AIFMD (iv) requirements for AIFMs relating to disclosure, distribution and marketing to retail investors (v) remuneration requirements for AIFMs and (vi) the AIFM business restriction.
FCA Consults on Reducing Notification and Reporting Requirements
The FCA is consulting on the removal of data collection requirements that will benefit approximately 16,000 regulated firms. This process has been described by the FCA as a data decommissioning programme. These proposals will impact a wide range of authorised firms including:
- MIFIDPRU investment firms, securities and futures firm.
- Investment management firms and collective portfolio management firms.
- Firms with retail investment advisers.
What are the key drivers for reform?
The FCA and the Bank of England are working together with industry to transform data collection from the UK financial sector. The Transforming Data Collection ("TDC") programme was set up in 2021 and one of its outcomes is that data collections meet and are proportionate to regulators' needs. Data decommissioning is of the TDC work streams.
Complying with regulatory reporting requirements costs authorised firms time and other resources. The FCA only wants to collect the data that it needs. Removing data collection requirements that no longer provide useful data or duplicate information in other returns helps to reduce firms' cost of compliance.
What are the proposed changes?
The FCA propose to cease collecting data on the following three categories:
|
FSA039 – Client Money and Client Assets
|
|
Section F of the Retail Mediation Activities Return (RMAR) RMA-F
|
|
Individual adviser complaint notification: Form G
|
FCA Completes Multi-Firm Assessment of Fund Valuation Practices and Governance
The FCA published its finding on its multi firm review of fund valuation practices and governance. The multi-firm review will be of interest to asset managers, alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs), investment and portfolio managers and investment advisers.
The scope of the review included firms managing funds or providing portfolio management and/or advisory services in the UK for private equity, venture capital, private debt and infrastructure assets. The review did not include UCITs. The FCA sample covered approximately £3 trillion of global private assets under management (AUM). Of that, UK private AUM was around £1 trillion.
In Phase 1, the FCA sent a questionnaire to a sample of 36 firms asking for information on their private market activity and their approach to valuing private assets. The FCA used these responses to select a subset of firms for Phase 2. In Phase 2, the FCA conducted an in-depth review of governance and processes through document requests and on-site visits, including data on asset-level valuations to select case studies.
What are the key drivers for reform?
The FCA issued this review at a time when there is growing interest in the valuation practices in private markets globally. In the FCA's view, investors need fair and appropriate valuations to understand the performance of their investment and make informed decisions, such as on asset allocation and manager selection.
Where open ended fund structures invest in private assets or firms transfer private assets between vehicles, transaction prices can often rely upon valuations, meaning robust valuations are important for fairness between buyers, sellers and remaining investors. In some cases, firms may also use valuations to calculate management and performance fees paid by investors.
What were the FCA findings?
|
Governance Arrangements
|
|
Conflicts of interest
|
|
Redemptions and subscriptions
|
|
Investor marketing
|
|
Secured borrowing
|
|
Uplifts and volatility
|
|
Employee remuneration
|
|
Functional independence and expertise and policies and procedures
|
|
Valuation policies and valuation models
|
|
Auditors and Backtesting
|
|
Ad hoc valuations and transparency to investors
|
What are the next steps?
The FCA will engage with firms and industry bodies on the findings from its review. We look forward to discussing the challenges faced by the industry as raised in this review, and the opportunities to further enhance valuation practices to support confident investing in private markets.
The FCA will also share its findings with other bodies, such as the Bank of England and IOSCO.
FCA Publishes Update on Proposed Regulations for the PISCES Trading Platform
The FCA has issued an update on the regulatory framework for the new Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System ("PISCES"). PISCES will be a trading venue for the intermittent trading of private company shares.
The FCA observes that private markets have become increasingly important in supplying capital to businesses in recent years. One of the objectives of PISCES is to offer an effective and transparent alternative to existing private market transactions, helping companies expand and eventually prepare for an initial public offering. As a result, the FCA proposes that the regulatory framework for the PISCES sandbox should be based on private market requirements, rather than those applied to public markets.
The FCA's update follows on from the completion of its 2024 consultation on the draft rules for the PISCES sourcebook.
What are the proposed changes?
Material changes are not proposed by the FCA to the draft framework shared in the consultation paper CP 24/29. The changes made are largely technical in nature and include:
- amendments which simplify the core disclosures which companies will be required to make;
- clarification of expectations on operator oversight; and
- excluding post-trade disclosures on major shareholders' positions and director's transactions.
The FCA expects to publish a policy statement and final rules for the PISCES sandbox in June 2025. Applications will then open for potential PISCES operators. Regulations to create PISCES as a financial market infrastructure sandbox are expected to be laid before Parliament by May 2025.
What are next steps?
Final rules for PISCES will be set out in a FCA Policy Statement which the FCA expect to publish in June 2025
PRA and FCA Consult on Changes to Margin Requirements for Non-Centrally Cleared Derivatives
On 27 March 2025, the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and the FCA issued a joint consultation paper setting out their proposal to implement an indefinite exemption for single stock equity options and index options from the UK bilateral margining requirements.
Asset management firms who use derivatives as a risk management tool become subject to margin requirements when they transact with UK banks and investment firms which are subject to these requirements.
The proposed consultation also proposes three amendments to reduce the burden of the bilateral margining regime in the UK.
- The first amendment amends the margining treatment of legacy contracts for firms that subsequently fall out of scope of the requirements.
- The second amendment would permit UK banks and investment firm when transacting with a counterparty subjected to similar margin requirements in another jurisdiction, to use that jurisdictions threshold assessment calculation periods and entry into scope dates to determine whether those transactions are subject to initial margin requirements.
- Finally, the PRA and the FCA propose to remove the requirement to exchange initial margin for legacy contracts once a counterparty subsequently falls out of scope of the margin requirements. Note these requirements only impact firms with trading volumes exceeding EUR8 billion.
Resource Downloads
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.