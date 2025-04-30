Beyond Tax – The Evolving Role Of The Advisor & Trustee In Modern Wealth Planning

Wealth planning is no longer just about reducing tax. Today's high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth (HNW and UHNW) individuals are looking for something more nuanced, more human. They want their wealth to reflect their values, preserve their legacy, and support future generations in meaningful ways. As a result, the traditional role of the advisor/trustee is being redefined.

From Planner to Partner

In STEP's latest Attitudes to Wealth 2025 report, over 70% of advisors noted a clear trend: clients are demanding more than technical expertise. They are looking for trusted partners; people who understand the 'why' behind the wealth.

Clients today expect their advisors/trustees to:

Help define and articulate legacy goals.

Mediate family discussions around wealth transfer and expectations.

Guide on philanthropic strategies and ESG-aligned investing.

Translate complex legal and financial structures into plain, accessible language.

This shift reflects a broader cultural change. Wealth is no longer seen solely as a personal asset; it is a shared responsibility.

At Sentient International, we see this shift as a welcome evolution. For us, it's an opportunity to deepen relationships and help clients align wealth with purpose.

Clients are no longer just concerned about structures, they're concerned about people. Their families, their communities, their employees.

As a result, advisors and trustees need to adapt their approach to match. They need to incorporate values and goals into structuring conversations, proactively raise topics like ESG, intergenerational readiness, and charitable giving, and guide their clients on "how much is enough" – not just how to minimise tax.

Planning for People, Not Just Structures

Let's look at the case of a second-generation business owner (we'll call her Sara), based in Europe, who was looking for assistance with re-domiciling her family's international holding structure.

Initially, her goal was tax efficiency and governance but through deeper conversations, it became clear that Sara was also grappling with how to pass on not just wealth, but responsibility, to her children.

As advisors and trustees, our role has to extend well beyond the technical. We need to facilitate discussions with Sara's family, introduce values-based planning frameworks, and incorporate philanthropic vehicles to support causes she champions. Consequently, the end result isn't just a new structure, it is a strategy rooted in family cohesion and long-term impact.

Sara's story isn't unique. According to STEP's Attitudes to Wealth report, 84% of practitioners said clients are now more likely to prioritise family unity and education around wealth than tax savings alone.

Intergenerational Wealth & The Values Conversation

Globally, we're witnessing the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth in history. An estimated £7 trillion is projected to pass between generations in the UK over the next 30 years, driven by shifting demographics and substantial asset appreciation, including vast property wealth.

According to The Cerulli Report—U.S. High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Markets 2024, an estimated $124 trillion is projected to be transferred through 2048. Of this, $105 trillion is expected to flow to heirs, while $18 trillion is anticipated to go to charities. Notably, nearly $100 trillion will be transferred from Baby Boomers and older generations, representing 81% of all transfers. More than half of this total volume ($62 trillion) is expected to come from high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, who together make up only 2% of all households.

Millennials are set to become the richest generation on record, largely due to this unprecedented transfer of wealth from their Baby Boomer parents. But, it's not just about the money changing hands, it's about whether those inheriting it are prepared.

This massive transfer underscores the evolving role of advisors and trustees in modern wealth planning. Clients are increasingly seeking guidance not just on tax efficiency but on legacy planning, philanthropic endeavours, and aligning wealth with personal values.

Advisors and trustees must now be educators and facilitators, preparing younger generations to receive wealth with wisdom. Topics like "how much is enough?" and "what does our wealth stand for?" are front and centre in client meetings. Conversations that once felt too personal or uncomfortable such as mental health, entitlement, social impact, are now integral to comprehensive planning.

Advisors and trustees must be prepared to facilitate complex family conversations, integrate ESG considerations, and provide clarity in an increasingly intricate financial landscape.

Philanthropy & ESG

In a 2024 UBS report, 75% of UHNW individuals said they planned to increase their philanthropic giving, with nearly half integrating ESG considerations into their investment portfolios. Younger clients, in particular, are leading this charge, demanding that wealth is managed in a way that supports sustainability and social impact.

As advisors and trustees, this means being ready to:

Discuss donor-advised funds, private foundations, and impact investing structures.

Raise the topic of ESG-aligned family office governance.

Help clients define what "impact" means to them and translate that into action.

The Advisors and Trustees of the Future

Gone are the days of the silent service provider, working behind closed doors. The advisors and trustees of the future are visible, vocal, and values-driven. They are:

A facilitator of difficult and cross-generational conversations.

A guide in times of uncertainty.

An advocate for responsible stewardship.

An architect of lasting legacies.

And, perhaps most importantly, a translator of complexity into clarity.

At Sentient International, we believe in proactive engagement, transparency, and building long-term relationships that evolve with our clients.

