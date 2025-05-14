Preserving The Value Of Significant Assets (Podcast)

self

In this episode, we hear from Kerrie Le Tissier, Country Head of HIGHVERN Guernsey, and Greta Pender, Director at Collas Crill Trust.

Alongside host Rosie Allsopp, Kerrie and Greta explore how Private Trust Companies and Private Trust Foundations remain effective vehicles for preserving the value of significant assets, particularly for Ultra-High-Net-Worth-Individuals (HNWIs).

