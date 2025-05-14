ARTICLE
14 May 2025

Preserving The Value Of Significant Assets (Podcast)

Guernsey Finance

Contributor

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island's financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally.
In this episode, we hear from Kerrie Le Tissier, Country Head of HIGHVERN Guernsey, and Greta Pender, Director at Collas Crill Trust.
Guernsey Wealth Management
Kerrie Le Tissier and Greta Pender
Alongside host Rosie Allsopp, Kerrie and Greta explore how Private Trust Companies and Private Trust Foundations remain effective vehicles for preserving the value of significant assets, particularly for Ultra-High-Net-Worth-Individuals (HNWIs).

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

Kerrie Le Tissier
Greta Pender
