16 July 2024

A Decade Of Secondaries: Europe's Appeal And The Evolution Of Specialization (Podcast)

Proskauer Rose LLP

Bruno Bertrand-Delfau discusses the explosive growth of the European secondaries market over the past decade, regulatory impacts, high-profile deals, and future expectations on the Decade of Secondaries podcast with Secondaries Investor.
Over the last ten years, the secondaries market has exploded, both in the U.S. and Europe. To look back at its growth in Europe, in particular, co-head of the Secondary Transactions and Liquidity Solutions group, Bruno Bertrand-Delfau, sat down with Secondaries Investor for their Decade of Secondariespodcast series. Bruno joined editor Adam Le and UBS Asset Management's Jochen Mende to talk about some of the biggest developments in the secondaries market over the past decade, including opportunities presented by a fragmented geography, the impact of proposed regulations and how high-profile deals have affected the market. Bruno also weighs in on what to expect in the next decade as the market continues to evolve and sentiment remains at an all-time high.

A Decade Of Secondaries: Europe's Appeal And The Evolution Of Specialization

