Higgs LLP In Conversation With Simon Hyde, CEO Of FAUN Zoeller (UK) (Podcast)

James Modley: Today's guest in this series is Simon Hyde, Chief Executive Officer of FAUN Zoeller UK Limited, a leading waste management company specialising in manufacturing high-specification waste collection vehicles, bin lifters, and road sweepers. FAUN Zoeller is part of the Kirchhoff Group, a family business with approximately 56 production plants worldwide, 14,200 staff, and sales of over €3.3 billion. Simon, welcome.

Simon Hyde: Thank you. Good morning.

Career journey and challenges

James Modley: Simon, I've introduced you as CEO of FAUN Zoeller, but I know you wear various hats. Let's start with your journey. Tell us about your role, what you do daily, and the team you lead at FAUN Zoeller.

Simon Hyde: Good morning, James. I'm Simon Hyde, Chief Executive Officer of FAUN Zoeller UK. I started as an apprentice at 18 at Morgan Crucible and spent 15 years there. At 24, I was appointed General Manager of an £8 million site, and since then, I've been running profit centres. In 1996, I moved to the States to manage a business in Pittsburgh. My son was born there, and after two years, I returned to the UK, joining Zoller Waste Systems in 2000.

At the time, Zoller Waste was technically insolvent—something they didn't tell me at the interview! We turned it around, and in 2004–2005, we formed a strategic alliance with FAUN Zoeller, which became a legal entity in 2007. It was a challenging market, but the family gave me five years to make it profitable, and we succeeded. Now, we're in a growth and expansion phase. This June marks 25 years for me at the company, and it's the best job I've ever had.

The turnaround strategy

James Modley: I remember you telling me about the detailed plan you created before your interview for CEO. Can you share that story?

Simon Hyde: Sure. One of the shareholders, Johannes Kirchhoff, asked me to present a turnaround plan to his father and brothers. I spent a weekend in a hotel trying to figure it out. Coming from a PLC, I was used to short-term strategies, but this company needed a five-year plan covering new products, services, people, and restructuring.

I flew to Cologne and presented my plan. Three slides in, the chairman—an imposing man—slammed his fist on the table. I thought, "That's it, I'm done." But instead, he asked, "Simon, will you do it?" That was a defining moment. When I later presented to the full board, my numbers were displayed on a massive screen, showing a huge red deficit. Johannes looked at me and said, "Simon, talk me through your numbers." I replied, "They're crap, aren't they?" He agreed but added, "You'll sort it out." That moment of trust and challenge was the biggest motivation of my career.

Business growth and expansion

James Modley: What are FAUN Zoeller's current numbers, and where do you see the company going?

Simon Hyde: We're trading just under £1 million profit on £40–50 million in sales, with a growth plan to £2 million profit on £70–80 million sales. After turning the business around, I told the family we'd have five "boring" years to stabilise and prove sustainability. Now, we're focused on expansion, especially in hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Hydrogen technology and innovation

James Modley: FAUN Zoeller is pioneering hydrogen technology in refuse trucks. Can you explain why this is important?

Simon Hyde: During my career, I was initially sceptical about climate change. But during COVID, I noticed the difference in air quality and became convinced. The Kirchhoff Group started decarbonisation efforts in 2009 and launched hydrogen fuel cell technology in 2018. I was fascinated and saw an opportunity for the UK market.

We spent years preparing before bringing our first hydrogen-powered refuse truck to St Helens in 2020. It has outperformed diesel models and hasn't missed a beat. We've also partnered with South City College Birmingham to set up the UK's only hydrogen and battery-electric training academy. This initiative aligns with our commitment to net zero emissions and improving air quality in cities.

Leadership and mentorship

James Modley: Over and above being CEO, you're involved in initiatives for young people. Can you tell us about them?

Simon Hyde: Yes. Two mentors made a huge difference in my life, and I wanted to give back. I joined the Worcestershire Skills Board, set up the Redditch Business Leaders Group, and sat on the Local Skills Improvement Board to bridge the gap between education and employment.

I'm particularly proud of Power Up, a mentoring charity we started with three students in one school. Today, it has over 100 qualified mentors across 27 schools. It's about helping young people see their potential and connecting them with employers who need skilled workers.

Leadership philosophy

James Modley: What are your three non-negotiables for success?

Simon Hyde:

1. Stay focused – Make sure your strategy is right and stick to it.

2. Work hard – Be relentless in execution and remove obstacles.

3. Be patient – Success takes time, and you need to trust the process.

People-centric leadership

James Modley: You emphasise people in leadership. What does a typical day look like for you?

Simon Hyde: There's no "normal" day, but the first thing I do is talk to people. Leadership must be people-centric. Too often, businesses focus on tasks rather than people. If you invest in people, the tasks get done more efficiently. My role is to listen, support, and empower.

Lessons in business

James Modley: What's the most valuable business lesson you've learned?

Simon Hyde: Make mistakes. Learn from them. The key is not making the same mistake twice. I've always believed in admitting when I'm wrong and correcting course quickly.

Final thoughts

James Modley: If you could give one piece of advice to your 21-year-old self, what would it be?

Simon Hyde: Slow down and listen. When I was younger, I was impatient and thought I had all the answers. Taking the time to listen to others would have helped me even more.

James Modley: Simon, it's been a pleasure. Thank you for sharing your insights, and I know our listeners will take valuable lessons from this conversation.

Simon Hyde: Thank you, James. And up the Villa!

