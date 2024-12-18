Enhancing Cosmetic Formulations: The Power Of Packaging

Cosmetic packaging is evolving to enhance user experience and sustainability. Innovations include applicators for easier product use and eco-friendly packaging, such as biodegradable bottles and refillable designs. Brands like FusionPKG lead in combining sustainability with performance, addressing environmental concerns.

In the competitive world of cosmetics, the secret to standing out lies not just in your cosmetic formulations but also in your packaging.

Packaging is not only important for the branding of your products but also in enhancing your products' application and storage. By utilising the innovative packaging solutions available, cosmetic brands can enhance the effectiveness, shelf life, and ease of use of their products. The power of the synergy between the packaging and formulations can be seen right across the cosmetics industry, with some estimating the global worth of the cosmetics packaging market at over USD 60 billion by the end of 2025.

IMPROVEMENTS IN COSMETIC PRODUCTS' APPLICATORS

Packaging innovation can significantly improve the ease with which cosmetic products can be applied. For instance, skincare company Murad uses Cosmogen's Tense Tube patented applicator. This allows users to apply the product with a cannula on one side and then tap it into the skin with a smooth face on the opposite side.

Mascara wands are another prime example of how innovative applicators can transform the beauty experience. These wands can be tailored to suit individual preferences and natural eyelash characteristics. For example, cone-shaped wands create a fanned-out lash effect, Lancôme's S-shaped wand is designed to follow the eye's natural curve for a bold look without clumping, and IT Cosmetics features a tiny, bristled ball on the end of their applicator for precise application. These innovations highlight the importance of applicator design in achieving desired lash results.

INCREASING THE SUSTAINABILITY OF COSMETICS' PACKAGING

Perhaps by far the most common reason for cosmetics companies experimenting with new packaging ideas is sustainability. Here are some examples of brands actively looking to produce more sustainable packaging:

Boiron's removable roller

Boiron's CBD gel roll-on features a removable stainless steel roller, making it easy to self-apply the gel. The roller can be reused on a new tube or easily separated for recycling.

Elemis' sustainable sampling

Another packaging innovator is skincare brand Elemis, which, in partnership with plant-based materials brand Morro, upcycles their plant crop waste to create Elemis sampling sachets.

Since 2021, Elemis has also switched to plastic-free versions of their cult classic dynamic resurfacing pads. This initiative alone saves approximately 1.3 tonnes of waste per year. What's more, their rinse-off products - including their No.1 best-selling cleansing balm - are designed to be rinsed off with cold water, which should be better for both the skin and the environment.

Wild innovations

Wild is also an innovator in cosmetics packaging, probably best known for their refillable deodorants. However, Wild is also responsible for the “world's first" 100% plastic-free, compostable body wash bottle. The bottle is made of 70% bamboo starch and 30% plant starch and is designed to biodegrade faster than a banana peel.

It is sold alongside a reusable anodised aluminium protective bottle, designed to encase the biodegradable bottle to protect against corrosion and water exposure so that the refill does not break down prematurely in a shower environment.

The key advantage of their 100% plastic-free packaging is that it avoids even small amounts of plastics and microplastics, dramatically reducing recycling challenges and environmental concerns.

FusionPKG: FUSING SUSTAINABILITY AND APPLICATION

You might not have heard of FusionPKG, but their innovations are on the shelves of beauty stores, with clients like MAC, Huda Beauty, Haus Labs, Morphe, Saie, and Drunk Elephant.

FusionPKG offers sustainable packaging and custom turnkey formulations to meet diverse customer needs. Their standout products, Airless-One and Atmos-One, combine innovative design, performance, and eco-friendliness. Made from recyclable polypropylene, these airless pumps ensure optimal ingredient storage and are recognised by the Association of Plastic Recyclers.

AKT's Director of Sustainability emphasises the importance of innovative design, consumer education, and supply chain collaboration in improving recyclability. For example, standardised labels and clear instructions are key in helping consumers recycle properly, driving the demand for sustainable products, and reducing waste.

HOW DOES THE FUTURE LOOK?

With an increasing focus on innovation in packaging sustainability and the increased desire to align packaging and formulation more closely, we can expect exciting developments that improve user experience and help combat the climate crisis. As this is an already crowded market that is only expected to get more crowded, protecting your IP is crucial.

