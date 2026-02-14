LegalVision, a commercial law firm founded in 2012, combines legal expertise, technology, and operational skills to revolutionize legal services in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Beginning as an online legal documents business, LegalVision transitioned to an incorporated legal practice in 2014, and in 2019 introduced a membership model offering unlimited access to lawyers. Expanding internationally in 2021 and 2022, LegalVision aims to provide cost-effective, quality legal services to businesses globally.

Equity crowdfunding allows businesses to raise capital by selling shares to a large number of investors through an online platform.

It is regulated in part by the Financial Conduct Authority, so platform choice and compliance matter.

Businesses must prepare carefully, including setting funding targets and organising records.

Before choosing equity crowdfunding, assess whether you are comfortable diluting ownership and managing a larger shareholder base. Research FCA-regulated platforms and understand their fees and requirements. Prepare clear financial information, contracts, and a realistic pitch so you can move smoothly through platform due diligence and fundraising.

This article explains equity crowdfunding for business owners in the United Kingdom. Prepared by LegalVision, a commercial law firm specialising in advising clients on business funding and equity raising, it outlines how crowdfunding works, the risks involved, and the key legal and practical steps in the process.

Are you a business owner looking for ways to raise capital to finance the next stage in your business' development? Suppose you are familiar with the general principles of debt and equity financing, but you are particularly curious about equity crowdfunding. This article will provide an overview of equity crowdfunding and then consider the risks associated with crowdfunding and how the equity crowdfunding process tends to work.

What is Equity Crowdfunding?

Equity crowdfunding, also called "investment-based crowdfunding", is a way for businesses to raise money by offering shares to platform investors.

This is not a loan, such as what you might get from a bank. Nor is it "loan-based" crowdfunding. Instead, you are effectively selling ownership of your business to the platform's investors.

Equity crowdfunding is an alternative form of equity financing, different from selling shares directly to angel investors or venture capital and private equity funds.

There are three key parties involved in equity crowdfunding. These include the:

business selling its shares;

platform that links the business to potential investors; and

platform users that buy shares in your company.

Risks of Equity Crowdfunding

As a business owner, there are two principal risks with equity crowdfunding:

ensuring you comply with specific laws related to how shares in your company are marketed to the public; and

choosing the right equity crowdfunding platform.

Equity crowdfunding is partly regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which governs investment activities in the UK, including some equity crowdfunding platforms' activities.

Generally speaking, you cannot market your shares to the public unless you are publicly traded. But, practically, if you partner with the right FCA-regulated and compliant platform, this will not be an issue for you.

Choosing the Right Platform

You will want to ensure that you partner with the right platform to meet your needs. Each platform will have different capabilities and fee structures, so you must do your due diligence to ensure you are picking the right one.

As a matter of prudence, you may consider only partnering with platforms that the FCA regulates. This ensures that they operate within the bounds of the law.

The UK Crowdfunding Association (UKFCA) is an organisation of FCA-regulated crowdfunding platforms.

Preparing for the Crowdfunding Process

The exact process for raising capital through crowdfunding depends on the platform. However, there are several general things you will want to get in order before you approach a platform.

Running the Numbers

You will need to know how much money you need to raise because this will be the "target" that the platform will advertise to investors. Therefore, you may have to meet your target to receive the funds in some cases.

Preparing a Pitch Document

Your investors will want to know why they should be investing in your company. To this end, you will want to prepare a pitch that details all of your business's strengths and how your business will use the equity it raises.

Some platforms offer advice and assistance on creating "pitch decks".

Networking

You will want to leverage your professional network as early as possible, letting your friends, family, and colleagues know of your plan. This is because the more visible your business is, the more likely it will be able to crowdfund successfully.

Organising Your Records

Most platforms will undertake a due diligence process to investigate your business's financial performance and ensure it is a business they are prepared to market to their investor base.

If you have all of the relevant information prepared in advance, this will signal to the platform that your business is organised and more suited to the crowdfunding process.

Essential records to prepare in advance include:

all of your company's accounts dating back to its incorporation;

contracts you have with customers, clients, and suppliers;

employment contracts;

intellectual property you license or own; and

if your company has been involved in any litigation or arbitration proceedings, you will want to have all the relevant documents prepared for the platform's inspection.

Reaching Out to the Platform

Before contacting the platform, you should ensure that you have followed all the preliminary steps. In addition, some platforms may have particular requirements, so ensure that you have been thorough in your research.

Launching the Fundraiser

You will likely have to go through a series of steps with the platform before you can "go live", such as complying with their own internal due diligence process and interviewing various members of the platform's team.

Key Takeaways

Equity crowdfunding is a way to raise equity financing in your company. Your business will partner with a fundraising platform and then market your business to its investor network. You will need to partner with a platform that meets your needs and is appropriately regulated. Additionally, you will also need to make a compelling case to both the platform and the crowd of investors why your business is worth investing in.

