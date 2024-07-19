ARTICLE
19 July 2024

Rosenblatt's Small Claims Training Module – The Complete Series (Video)

Rosenblatt

Contributor

This article explains how businesses can manage small claims independently without costly lawyers, enabling them to recover debts and enhance profit margins. It provides a comprehensive six-part guide on navigating the small claims court, from filing to enforcement.
UK Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Nick Leigh
Photo of Annabel Morgan
Photo of Jacques Domican-Bird
Authors
The law is in place to help businesses owed £8,000 as much as it is PLCs owed £8 million, but if it can be expensive to hire lawyers, what hope is there for justice? Plenty. The legal system is designed to allow people to bring their own small claims, or defend them – without the need (or cost) of lawyers.

Once you have a little training, you'll be able to run small claims by yourself, and recover thousands of pounds – a sum which will mount up quickly if you are a business with a number of debtors, helping your profit margin to thrive.

In this six-part series (combined into a single sitting for your convenience), we show you how to bring or defend a small claim, how to conduct it through to a hearing and how to enforce judgment – in short, how to get justice in the Small Claims court that is no less sweet than in the High Court.

This series was produced by Nick Leigh, Legal Director, Annabel Morgan, Solicitor, and Jacques Domican-Bird, Associate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

