Marathons And Sprints: Brand Value And Innovation In Sports Technology

The Starting Line

On 26 April 2026, the London Marathon delivered moments with implications well beyond athletics. World records were broken in both men's and women-only races. In the case of the men's race, the winner crossed the finish line in under two hours – the first time the barrier had been broken in a competitive marathon setting. The global reaction was immediate. The conversation shifted from the athlete's performance to the technology on his feet; a shoe weighing less than 100 grams, engineered through three years of materials science research, and priced at five times the cost of a standard running shoe.

When a shoe, protected by a portfolio of patents and registered designs, can be credited with contributing to a world record, it becomes more than a product. It becomes a demonstration of the brand's capability, a signal to investors, and a competitive threat to rivals.

The Marathon: Brand as Long-Term Asset

Brand value in sport is a marathon effort. The most valuable sports technology brands have built their positions over decades through sustained investment in athlete partnerships, distinctive product design, consumer trust and cultural relevance. Trade mark portfolios, covering brand names, logos, technology sub-brands and distinctive product elements, are a primary IP mechanism for protecting that reputation. Registered in scores of jurisdictions worldwide, these marks compound in value over time as consumers learn to associate them with quality, innovation and performance.

That long-term brand equity creates a form of commercial resilience. Major sportswear companies can endure extended periods of revenue decline, strategic restructuring or competitive pressure without losing their fundamental market position. Investors continue to assign a valuation premium to established brands on the basis that recovery is possible, even probable, provided the underlying brand architecture remains intact. That resilience buys time, but not indefinitely. Without innovation to renew it, even the mostestablished brand risks losing relevance. Which is why sprints matter.

The Sprint: Innovation as a Market Catalyst

If brands are marathons, innovations are sprints – sudden accelerations that can reshape competitive dynamics and capture significant commercial value in a compressed timeframe. The sports footwear industry has provided some of the most vivid recent examples of this phenomenon.

The pattern is increasingly well-established. A brand develops a novel technology, protects it through patents and regaistered designs, and launches it in a high-visibility context, typically a major sporting event. The technology delivers a measurable, verifiable performance result. Media coverage amplifies the story. Consumer demand spikes. Analysts attribute subsequent revenue growth to the innovation, and the share price responds.

The 2026 London Marathon offers the most recent illustration. By the Monday afternoon immediately following the race, Adidas's stock had risen almost 2% in Frankfurt trading, as reported by CNN Business. Deutsche Bank analyst Adam Cochrane noted that the result "provides an important milestone for a successful rebuild of their running franchise". Two days later, when Adidas reported first-quarter results showing a 14% increase in currency-neutral revenue (significantly above the 8.3% analysts had expected), the stock surged a further 7%. The market responded not just to the spectacle of a world record, but to the confirmation that innovation was translating into revenue.

The shoe itself is likely to be protected by a layered portfolio of intellectual property, based on both earlier versions of the shoe (covered in, for example, EP3868243B1), and updated design features. For example, patent applications not yet in the public domain may cover a new-generation foam compound (marketed under the LIGHTSTRIKE® PRO EVO brand), an integrated carbon propulsion system (ENERGYRIM) building, and midsole geometry. Trade mark registrations protect names such ADIZERO®.

This is not an isolated case. The same pattern played out at the 2023 Berlin Marathon, where an earlier generation of the Adidas "supershoe" was worn to break the women's world record by a remarkable margin. The shoe incorporated a patented dual-layer carbon rod sole structure (e.g. US 12,245,657), and the resulting media attention contributed to a period in which Adidas's share price rose by approximately 50% over the following twelve months.

Nor is the phenomenon confined to running. In early 2026, Nike launched a sensory footwear line designed to help athletes focus before competition and recover mentally afterwards – a new category entirely, sitting outside traditional performance footwear, which sold out in all geographies and generated a waitlist of more than two million consumers. The technology was underpinned by over 150 globally filed patent applications. Nike's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations, and the share price rose approximately 3%. More significantly, analysts cited innovation momentum as a key reason for renewed confidence in the company's long-term trajectory, even during a period of otherwise challenging financial performance.

The Winter Olympics have provided a further proving ground. At Milan-Cortina 2026, patented apparel and footwear technologies, including adaptive insulation systems, engineered knit structures, and integrated heating elements, were showcased by multiple national team outfitters, each supported by extensive patent portfolios. These events function as live demonstrations of protected innovation, reinforcing brand positioning in the minds of both consumers and investors.

The pattern is clear: innovations create sprints in value – bursts of investor enthusiasm, analyst upgrades and consumer demand. But they are perishable. Competitors respond, regulations adapt, and the advantage fades unless renewed. Which raises an obvious question: if the commercial value of a breakthrough can be measured in quarters rather than decades, how do you protect it?

The Halo Effect

It is worth reflecting on what is actually at stake. A world record in a racing shoe does not merely sell racing shoes, it sells the brand. Success in elite performance footwear lifts demand across the broader product range, including the lifestyle, casual and mid-price lines that account for the majority of revenue. Analysts covering the 2026 World Cup anticipate a similar dynamic: innovation showcased in elite football boots and performance apparel is expected to drive traffic across non-football categories for the brands involved.

So the intellectual property underpinning a single shoe is not just protecting a single shoe. It is protecting the wider revenue that flows from it.

Protecting the Advantage

No single patent protects a shoe like the one that broke the London Marathon record. The protection comes from layering: registered designs covering the appearance of a sole unit or midsole geometry; patents covering the underlying foam chemistry, carbon-fibre stiffness profiles and manufacturing processes; and trade mark registrations for technology sub-brands that allow consumers to associate a named platform with a particular manufacturer.

Patents require public disclosure. In an industry where competitors actively monitor each other's filings, and where those filings are already being cited against each other in opposition proceedings, when to file is as strategic as what to file. File too early and a brand risks signalling its direction to rivals before it is ready to launch. File too late and it risks finding that a competitor has already taken steps to protect something uncomfortably similar.

A foam patent alone may be relatively easy to design around. A foam patent plus a geometry patent plus a manufacturing process patent plus a registered design for the overall sole unit creates a much more difficult landscape for a competitor to navigate. Leading brands are building precisely these kinds of interlocking portfolios, sometimes referred to as "patent thickets", specifically to raise the cost of imitation to a level that makes it commercially unattractive.

There are also regulatory considerations that are unique to sport. For example, World Athletics requires that a shoe must be commercially available before it can be used in competition, and imposes technical constraints on sole thickness, plate configuration and embedded technology. That creates a forced disclosure point: a brand cannot keep a shoe secret and race in it. Brands that align their filing strategy to this regulatory calendar, securing protection before the mandatory public availability window opens, gain a meaningful head start over those that treat regulatory compliance and IP strategy as separate workstreams.

What comes next

New materials, new manufacturing methods, new approaches to thermal regulation and sensory design – the pipeline of novel sports technology is deep. Each represents a potential future sprint: a moment where the right innovation, well-timed and well-protected, could shift competitive dynamics overnight.

In a market where challenger brands have driven share price gains of 100% or more in a single year, and where established incumbents have seen their valuations decline by similar magnitudes, the commercial stakes are high. The businesses that navigate this best will be those that treat IP strategy not as a compliance function, but as a core part of how they time, protect and commercialise innovation, and ultimately, how they build brands that endure.