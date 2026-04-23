M&C In The News: Deepfakes Create New Frontier Of IP Risk

As artificial intelligence becomes more powerful and accessible, deepfakes are emerging as a serious threat to brand owners, testing not only existing legal protections but also consumer trust.

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As artificial intelligence becomes more powerful and accessible, deepfakes are emerging as a serious threat to brand owners, testing not only existing legal protections but also consumer trust.

In a recent World IP Review article exploring the issue, Michael Shaw shared his perspective on how the risk landscape has evolved, noting that the threat posed by malicious use of generative AI has “increased exponentially in the last 12 to 24 months”, cutting to the very heart of what trade marks are designed to protect: trust in the messages conveyed by a brand.

The article also considers the current legal gaps, international developments and the practical steps brand owners can take — from monitoring and enforcement strategies to emerging technical tools designed to detect and tackle deepfakes more quickly and cost‑effectively.

Read the full piece below.

Just as deepfakes are increasing, so too is the development of digital tools to identify and tackle such deepfakes. We expect to see more software products in the near future that will assist brand owners in addressing and removing deepfakes in a swift and cost-effective manner. www.worldipreview.com/...

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