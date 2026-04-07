Unlocking IP Value: A Strategic Guide To Commercialisation Across The Full IP Lifecycle

As we count down to INTA 2026 in London, we're continuing our series exploring the ideas and challenges shaping the intellectual property landscape.

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As we count down to INTA 2026 in London, we're continuing our series exploring the ideas and challenges shaping the intellectual property landscape. This week, we turn to IP commercialisation and valuation – and the practical steps brands can take to build, measure and extract more value from their intangible assets.

Intellectual property touches every part of a business: protecting innovations, building brands, extracting commercial value and demonstrated that value to external parties. The risk is that these dimensions end up being managed reactively or in isolation, without recognising how deeply they interact. This article explores four key dimensions of IP commercialisation and valuation: building the portfolio, measuring its worth, extracting value through licensing, and proving that value to investors and acquirers.

The connections between these areas explain why IP decisions in one context frequently have consequences in others. A patent filing strategy that prioritises cost minimisation over claim breadth may seem prudent at the time, but it can constrain licensing revenues and invite scrutiny in transactional diligence. Equally, a trade mark strategy that protects only current trading names in existing markets, without considering brand architecture, expansion plans or defensive registrations, may create vulnerabilities that sophisticated buyers will identify and price. Understanding these interdependencies matters for boards, general counsel and commercial leadership seeking to maximise returns from intangible assets.

Companies approach IP protection differently, of course. Some view patents as essential for achieving strategic objectives; others see them as costly and difficult to enforce, preferring trade secrecy or first-mover advantage. Similarly, trade mark strategies range from aggressive global protection to reactive, market-by-market registration. Each of these approaches can be effective, but whichever a business adopts, it benefits from being a deliberate choice rather than a generic default strategy, and being applied consistently.

Building the portfolio

IP value starts with portfolio construction: identifying protectable innovations and securing rights that are commercially meaningful, broad enough to provide genuine competitive insulation, and geographically aligned with current and anticipated markets.

What tends to separate high-value portfolios from adequate ones is strategic alignment: filing decisions driven by commercial significance rather than technical novelty or brand enthusiasm alone. For patents, the most effective teams put in place structured processes to filter innovations against commercial relevance and technical differentiation before committing prosecution spend. For trade marks, the equivalent challenge is distinguishing between house marks warranting comprehensive global protection and secondary or product-level marks where selective, market-driven coverage makes more sense.

Brand architecture – how house marks, sub-brands and product names interrelate – deserves particular attention. It affects not only registration strategy but the coherence and defensibility of the portfolio as a commercial asset. Misalignment between brand hierarchy and filing strategy is surprisingly common, and creates both enforcement difficulties and valuation complications downstream.

The territorial dimension is equally important. Trade mark coverage needs to anticipate expansion rather than merely reflect current trading; gaps in registration invite local squatters and complicate market entry. Patent claim scope and jurisdictional coverage should be calibrated against both current product lines and the commercial roadmap. And trade secret protection, still under-documented in many organisations, requires the rigour of formal protocols and access controls to deliver any legal value at all.

It's also worth noting that many technology-led businesses under-invest in trade mark protection, treating brand management as a marketing function disconnected from IP strategy. Yet brands frequently outlast the technologies they are associated with, and their commercial value compounds over time in a way that patents, with finite terms, cannot. Engaging IP strategy with brand development early, rather than retrospectively clearing names already in use, avoids the costly misalignment between marketing ambition and legal reality that many in-house teams will recognise.

None of this works without genuine cross-functional integration. IP functions siloed from the commercial and technical teams generating protectable output is a well-understood problem, but one that is rarely solved in practice. The organisations that get the most value from their portfolios tend to be those that embed IP awareness into product development, brand creation and commercial planning, rather than treating the IP function as something that reviews decisions already taken.

The decisions made when building the portfolio define the boundaries of what is possible elsewhere. A narrow patent cannot be broadened after grant; a trade mark never registered in a key market cannot be asserted against local infringers; a trade secret disclosed without adequate protections cannot be recaptured.

Measuring value

Understanding what a portfolio is actually worth is a challenge in its own right, and accounting treatment doesn't help. Internally generated IP is expensed; acquired IP is capitalised at fair value. The result is that some of the most commercially significant assets in the business are invisible on the balance sheet, which in turn shapes management perceptions of IP as cost rather than investment.

The practical consequence is that IP value needs to be assessed independently of accounting treatment. For trade marks, value lies in pricing power, customer loyalty and the strength of the competitive moat: metrics that correlate with margin stability and revenue resilience. For patents, value derives from the breadth and enforceability of claims, relevance to current and future product lines, and the optionality they create through licensing and cross-licensing.

Valuation of intangible assets is inherently complex and rests on assumptions that need to be defensible. Multidisciplinary teams, combining legal, technical, financial and commercial perspectives, are typically needed to assess commercialisation potential realistically. Simple, valid patents with clear commercial application tend to be easier to value than sprawling portfolios of uncertain scope and relevance.

Honesty about portfolio weaknesses is also important and this is an exercise that too often only happens when forced by transactional diligence. For trade marks: gaps in geographic coverage, unresolved oppositions, thin evidence of use and drift between registered and actual usage all represent quantifiable risk. For patents: narrow claims, approaching expiry cliffs and incomplete territorial coverage diminish both defensive and licensing value. Trade secrets without documented protective measures are effectively unprotectable. A rigorous internal audit, conducted proactively rather than reactively, enables remediation while options remain open.

Many businesses front-load their thinking on IP costs and value at the point of filing, rather than applying an iterative approach to assessment over time. A more effective model treats IP as an agile business asset, with a roadmap that permits continuous evaluation and adjustment as circumstances and opportunities evolve. Emerging technologies – generative AI being a current example – can serve as useful catalysts for reassessing the importance of patents in force and whether the existing portfolio remains fit for purpose.

Competitive intelligence is another valuable dimension. For patents, analytics revealing filing patterns and claim focus can indicate areas of competitive investment. For trade marks, monitoring competitor applications and oppositions can reveal expansion plans and areas of potential conflict. Applying the same review techniques used internally to analyse competitor portfolios can inform both defensive and offensive strategy.

Understanding what IP is worth internally is essential context for licensing negotiations and transactional diligence alike.

Extracting value through licensing

The connection between portfolio construction and licensing becomes apparent quickly at the negotiation table. Licensees will interrogate the assets on offer, and vulnerabilities in the portfolio will surface, often leading to indemnity demands or price adjustments. Confidence in the value and robustness of IP assets before entering licensing discussions matters; weaknesses discovered during negotiation undermine bargaining position and commercial outcomes.

Licensing IP that is no longer central to the business can be particularly beneficial: generating revenue from assets that would otherwise sit idle. This applies equally to patented technology and to trade marks in categories or territories the business no longer prioritises. Companies should anticipate potential licensing opportunities at an earlier stage, considering during portfolio construction which assets might have external application even if internal exploitation is limited.

Royalty structuring is an area where commercial pragmatism and legal precision frequently diverge. The tension between fixed and percentage-based models is familiar, but the real pitfalls tend to lie in imprecise royalty base definitions, inadequate audit mechanisms and poorly calibrated minimum commitments that either deter licensees or fail to protect against under-exploitation.

Exclusivity is often the term most under-negotiated relative to its commercial significance. The value transfer inherent in an exclusive grant is substantial, and without robust performance milestones, minimum commitments and reversion mechanisms, licensors can find valuable territories or fields of use locked up and under-exploited with no practical remedy.

It is also worth considering the growing significance of FRAND (fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory) licensing obligations for standard essential patents (SEPs). Where patented technology becomes embedded in an industry standard, the patent holder's freedom to negotiate licensing terms is constrained by FRAND commitments. This introduces a different dynamic to valuation and commercial strategy; SEP holders need to balance the obligation to license on reasonable terms against the commercial value of holding rights that an entire industry must use. For businesses acquiring or investing in companies with SEP exposure, understanding the scope of FRAND obligations and any existing licensing programmes is a critical element of diligence.

Trade mark licences present the additional tension between quality control obligations, necessary to preserve the mark's validity, and commercial practicality. Experienced practitioners will recognise the challenge: provisions drafted too loosely risk the mark; provisions drafted too tightly deter licensees or prove unworkable in practice. The balance requires ongoing attention, not merely careful initial drafting.

Joint ventures present particular complexity, requiring careful ring-fencing of background IP (what each party brings) and foreground IP (what is created through the collaboration), documented clearly in writing. Overlaps are common and can create disputes if not addressed at the outset. The basis for development, sales, and IP protection and management should ideally be set out before work begins, not as an afterthought once value has been created and positions have hardened.

Common drafting pitfalls – ambiguous scope definitions, inadequate quality control provisions, silence on improvements and change-of-control scenarios – can erode IP value over time. These issues create disputes, limit enforcement options and reduce realisable value. They also tend to become focal points in transactional diligence.

Proving value in transactions

All of these dimensions face their most rigorous test when external parties, such as acquirers, investors, or lenders, conduct their own assessment. That said, treating valuation as a purely transactional exercise is a missed opportunity. Portfolios that are understood and leveraged outside transaction contexts, such as in financing negotiations, partnership discussions and strategic planning, deliver value long before any exit.

What buyers look for in diligence is well understood, but what tends to distinguish robust portfolios from vulnerable ones in practice is the consistency of management rather than the headline strength of individual rights. For trade marks, buyers typically focus less on registration counts than on the overall health of the portfolio: consistent usage aligned with registered forms, active enforcement demonstrating commercial vigilance, and coverage that matches the business's actual and planned geographic footprint. For patents, the scrutiny centres on claim quality, remaining commercial life and whether protection has kept pace with ongoing technical developments. Freedom-to-operate exposure is also closely examined, though this may reflect third-party activity as much as the company's own filing decisions.

Licensing exposure receives particular attention. Existing agreements are reviewed not only for revenue potential but for constraints on future exploitation. Exclusive licences carving out significant territories may limit strategic flexibility. Poorly drafted agreements create ongoing disputes and value leakage – precisely the kind of drafting errors discussed above.

Enforcement history is increasingly treated as a proxy for portfolio quality. A track record of successful oppositions, infringement actions and negotiated settlements signals that rights have been tested and have withstood challenge. Conversely, prolonged non-enforcement – particularly for trade marks, where acquiescence arguments can bite – raises legitimate questions about practical enforceability. Sophisticated buyers understand that litigation is a tool rather than an end in itself, but they also recognise the difference between strategic restraint and neglect.

Ultimately, portfolios built strategically, measured honestly, and exploited through well-structured licences are far better positioned to withstand transactional scrutiny than those managed reactively.

Conclusion

IP commercialisation and valuation comes down to awareness across these dimensions and an appreciation of how they interact. Companies that get the most from their intangible assets tend to be those that treat IP strategy as an adaptive system: aligning protection types with technical realities, anticipating AI-driven threats to trade secrecy, and drafting and enforcing rights with a clear view of how quickly others can catch up. In a world where machines can reverse engineer at scale, the time-tested "patent bargain" – a monopoly offered in exchange for disclosure – is arguably more relevant than ever, even as strong brands remain the most enduring source of competitive differentiation. Those who approach IP as an active commercial lever, rather than a passive legal asset, will be best placed to unlock its full potential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.