.MOBILE Domain Has Launched: What You Need To Know As A Brand Owner

The new .MOBILE domain has launched opening up a major opportunity for brands operating in mobile-focused sectors. As digital experiences continue shifting toward mobile-first engagement, this new domain extension represents more than just another naming option. It represents a strategic investment in the future of your online identity.

Whether your organisation is developing mobile apps, managing digital service platforms or serving a mobile-centric audience, the .MOBILE launch offers an additional opportunity for you to strengthen your brand's visibility, protection and long-term digital strategy.

Why the .MOBILE domain matters

With the rapid rise of mobile-dominated browsing and app-driven customer journeys, brands are under increasing pressure to secure digital assets that reflect modern user habits. The introduction of .MOBILE gives organisations the opportunity to align their online presence with this shift and stay ahead of competitors.

There are several compelling reasons to consider registering a .MOBILE domain:

1. Brand protection in a new naming space

One of the most immediate benefits is safeguarding your brand from misuse. New domain extensions often trigger a wave of lookalike registrations by third parties seeking to exploit brand equity. Securing your .MOBILE domain early eliminates this risk and helps you maintain full control over your identity in this emerging space.

2. Stronger consistency across digital touchpoints

Brands today manage a growing number of online assets, from websites and portals to apps and customer platforms. Adding a .MOBILE domain allows you to maintain clean, consistent naming across channels and ensures users can intuitively find mobile-related content or services.

3. Future-proofing for mobile-driven innovation

If your roadmap includes expanding your app ecosystem, building customer self-service portals, or launching mobile-based tools, owning a .MOBILE domain positions you perfectly for future initiatives. It provides a dedicated digital home for new products before they go live.

.MOBILE has launched but what are the key dates you need to know?

With the .MOBILE domain launches now underway, timing is crucial.

There is an exclusive early-access phase – the Sunrise Period - running from the 17th November to the 17th December 2025. This window is reserved for registered trademark holders and allows rights-owners to secure their domains before they become publicly available.

The cost during this protected phase is €330 per domain, reflecting the priority verification and premium early access.

Following the Sunrise Period, general availability opens on the 19th February 2026. Although the standard cost then drops to €60 per domain, this is also the point at which anyone - including your closest competitors - will be able to register any available .MOBILE domains, including those using your or your brands' names.

How can you secure your own .MOBILE domain?

Securing your .MOBILE domain is a simple, cost-effective step that could well prevent costly issues in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.