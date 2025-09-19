Creativity And A Designers Freedom In EU Registered And Unregistered Designs: The Deity Shoes Advocate General Opinion (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the recent Opinion from Advocate General Emiliou in the Deity Shoes S.L. case. The case concerns whether fashion designs need 'intellectual effort' to benefit from EU Registered and Unregistered design protection and whether fashion trends impact the designer's freedom when considering the validity of designs.

Timestamps:

2:13 can you provide some background on the Deity Shoes dispute?

4:25 The first core issue: How did the Advocate General answer this key point?

8:18 The second core issue: The designer's freedom in developing the design

