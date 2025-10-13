ARTICLE
13 October 2025

M&C In The News: Green Chemistry Is Scaling, But Is It Patentable?

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
As industries accelerate their shift toward sustainability, the spotlight is turning to green chemistry – and the IP strategies that support it. In the October issue of Chemical Today...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Marks & Clerk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Marks & Clerk are most popular:
  • within Immigration topic(s)

As industries accelerate their shift toward sustainability, the spotlight is turning to green chemistry – and the IP strategies that support it. In the October issue of Chemical Today, Peter Youle explores how patent law applies to sustainable materials, from bio-based versions of legacy substances to entirely new green formulations.

While some innovations face hurdles around novelty and inventiveness, others present clear opportunities for protection. Peter's article offers practical guidance on how businesses can maximise their chances of securing IP rights in this fast-evolving space, and why good patent drafting is key.

Read the full piece now.

Unless bio-based versions of known materials are used in place of the known material, many green products and their applications may be patentable. For certain applications of green equivalents to known materials and formulations using them, overcoming the obviousness hurdle may be a challenge, but good patent drafting can maximise the chances of success.

chemicaltoday.in/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Marks & Clerk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More