M&C In The News: Green Chemistry Is Scaling, But Is It Patentable?

As industries accelerate their shift toward sustainability, the spotlight is turning to green chemistry – and the IP strategies that support it. In the October issue of Chemical Today, Peter Youle explores how patent law applies to sustainable materials, from bio-based versions of legacy substances to entirely new green formulations.

While some innovations face hurdles around novelty and inventiveness, others present clear opportunities for protection. Peter's article offers practical guidance on how businesses can maximise their chances of securing IP rights in this fast-evolving space, and why good patent drafting is key.

Read the full piece now.

