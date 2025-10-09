Shining A (Dim) Light On Cleaner Water

Photocatalysts can be used to treat infected water by generation of short-lived radical species. However, these approaches typically require high light intensities exceeding those of natural sunlight to be effective.

A new organic photocatalyst that addresses this problem has been developed by researchers at Sun Yat-sen University, China. The photocatalyst produces oxygen-centred organic radicals with longer lifetimes. Using electrospinning, the catalyst can be set within polymer fibres that can be formed into a floating film. In this form, the photocatalyst was quickly able to render water contaminated with E. coli potable even at low light levels.

While further research into long-term suitability needs to be done, this is a promising approach to water treatment in areas with limited infrastructure.

The floating film is the 'coolest part' of this work as 'it stands out as an unusual photocatalyst because it is all-polymer (no metal or metal oxide)' www.chemistryworld.com/...

