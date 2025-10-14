Next-gen Beckham: Harper Takes First Steps Into Branding With 'HIKU By Harper'

H7B Limited - a company listing Victoria Beckham as a director - has filed two UK trade mark applications for 'HIKU BY HARPER' on 2 October 2025. The filings seek to protect a word mark and the following stylised logo:

The applications span a wide range of classes which encompass cosmetics, jewellery, bags, clothing, and more, suggesting ambitions for a lifestyle brand.

Rumor has it that Harper Beckham, the daughter of David and Victoria, is preparing to launch a cosmetics and beauty line inspired by Korean beauty trends and aimed at the younger demographic. The prominence of Class 3 (cosmetics) in the application supports this speculation.

Interestingly, the word "Hiku" appears to be derived from Japanese, meaning to pull, attract, or lead - a fitting metaphor for a brand intended to resonate with the next generation.

The filing comes as the Beckham family returns to the headlines, with Victoria's Netflix documentary released last week, two years after David's. The trade mark applications signal Harper's debut in expanding the family's business empire, already rich in fashion, sport, and media ventures.

David Beckham is no stranger to trade marks. Through DB Ventures Limited, he holds over 200 registrations, with the earliest dating back to 1999. His most recent logo, filed for clothing in Class 25, consists of seven vertical lines, the final one slanted forward:

The number seven holds personal significance to the Beckhams, symbolising David's iconic Manchester United shirt number and Harper's middle name.

Victoria Beckham, too, has been trade mark savvy, securing trade mark protection for her fashion and beauty brands, as well as for her children's names in relation to various products and services.

Even their eldest son, Brooklyn, has trademarked his hot sauce brand 'CLOUD 23', a nod to his father's Real Madrid jersey number.

Harper now has until 2 April 2026 to file her trade mark overseas with a claim of priority. Curiously, she has not sought to protect "hiku" on its own, which could have provided broader protection and facilitated enforcement.

If successful, HIKU by Harper could lead to a wide-ranging portfolio of products - with great merchandising, licensing and collaboration opportunities - paving the way for the youngest Beckham to carve out her own niche in the family's growing brand empire.

