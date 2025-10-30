Autumn Trade Mark Report 2025

Building on the insights shared during our recent webinar, we are pleased to present the fifth edition of our Trade Mark Round Up Report, covering important trade mark cases and thought provoking filing practices from 2025.

From morality and bad faith to reputation, distinctiveness, and genuine use - this report explores key decisions across UKIPO, EUIPO, the General Court, and UK Courts, including cases such as Mind the Gap, Iceland, Testarossa, and more, showcasing the evolving thresholds of registrability, evidence, and procedural rigour.

You can read the report here, and if you missed it, you can watch a recording of our webinar here.

If you are a brand owner or a trade mark attorney, we hope that you find this report an insightful and enjoyable read.

