Autumn Trade Mark Report 2025

We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation.
Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
within Intellectual Property, Cannabis & Hemp and Strategy topic(s)
in United Kingdom
Building on the insights shared during our recent webinar, we
are pleased to present the fifth edition of our Trade Mark Round Up Report, covering important
trade mark cases and thought provoking filing practices from
2025.
From morality and bad faith to reputation, distinctiveness, and
genuine use - this report explores key decisions across UKIPO,
EUIPO, the General Court, and UK Courts, including cases such as
Mind the Gap, Iceland, Testarossa, and more, showcasing the
evolving thresholds of registrability, evidence, and procedural
rigour.