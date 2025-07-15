ARTICLE
15 July 2025

Nine Fake Hermès Bags Cost Counterfeiters €100K In Damages

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
In a recent decision, the Judicial Court of Marseille awarded luxury brand Hermès €100,000 in damages in respect of the sale of nine fake "Kelly" handbags by two retailers in Saint Tropez.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Megan Rannard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a recent decision, the Judicial Court of Marseille awarded luxury brand Hermès €100,000 in damages in respect of the sale of nine fake "Kelly" handbags by two retailers in Saint Tropez.

The lawsuit was filed back in 2023 in respect of bags that were marketed and sold by the boutiques La Tunique, and Charm and Chic. Hermès argued (and the Court agreed) that the nine bags in question all featured some of the key distinctive elements of the Kelly bag, such as the trapezoid shape and the distinctive metal hardware.

The Court upheld Hermès' copyright in respect of the design of the Kelly bag and also acknowledged that the company owns a figurative trade mark registration for the distinctive clasp and lock hardware. Infringement was found despite the fact that the bags in question were not branded with the Hermès name or logo.

This case neatly highlights the cost of counterfeiting. Although there were only nine infringing bags identified, the defendants are nonetheless liable for a six-figure damages sum, and it is clear that the Courts in France do not take these matters lightly.

The judgment confirms that French IP law protects not only registered trademarks and creative works, but also the market perception and distinctiveness that luxury brands cultivate through presentation and setting.

www.thefashionlaw.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Megan Rannard
Megan Rannard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More