16 July 2025

Bacteriophage Therapy In The AMR Armoury

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

We previously reported (here) on the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and provided an analysis of patent filings over the last decade.
Although we reported that much of the development was in relation to new antimicrobial compounds, we also mentioned that bacteriophages could be used to treat bacterial infections.

It was interesting, therefore, to read an article (here) reporting recent published work by BiomX, demonstrating that its phage cocktail BX004 significantly reduced bacterial levels in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) and antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

The authors used a combined experimental and computational approach to broaden bacterial strain coverage and lower the likelihood of AMR developing. Moreover, the trial showed no detrimental effects on the test subjects' gut microbiome, which is an important consideration and often a concern with conventional antibiotic treatments.

Whilst there is still some way to go before BX004 may be approved for clinical use, these initial results are encouraging and may open up the prospect for other bacteriophage-based therapies to be explored.

"The publication of our peer-reviewed results in a preeminent research journal, including new data showing antimicrobial activity of BX004, provides significant third-party validation of our phage therapy platform to treat patients with chronic P. aeruginosa cystic fibrosis infections."

