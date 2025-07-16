ARTICLE
16 July 2025

The Edwards Vs Boohoo Case And Other Notable Fashion IP Cases : An Interview With Andrew Norris KC And Becky Knott (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview barristers Andrew Norris KC and Becky Knott of Hogarth Chambers on the recent Sonia Edwards vs Boohoo design case.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview barristers Andrew Norris KC and Becky Knott of Hogarth Chambers on the recent Sonia Edwards vs Boohoo design case. We also touch on the well-known Rihanna case and other notable fashion IP cases.

Timestamps:

  • 3.34 - Introduction to Andrew and Becky
  • 4:22 - You acted for Boohoo in that case. Could you, Becky provide a brief summary of the case and the issues involved?
  • 6:28 – issue of copying. Andrew explains this and how it came up in the Edwards case.
  • 9:40 - Could you provide our listeners with some comments on this aspect of the case?
  • 14:58 - For our listeners who are not aware of that case, can you explain your role, the background to the case, and some of the key takeaways of the Topshop case
  • 18:34 -What fashion IP case have you found the most interesting?

Originally published by Apple Inc.

Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

