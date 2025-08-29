A Day In The Life Of A Patent Attorney Intern

Being a patent intern at Murgitroyd has been an eye-opening experience, giving me insight into aspects of intellectual property that I had little to no awareness of before.

As someone from a Mechanical Engineering background, I used to think of innovation as purely a technical process - design, build, and test. But I've now come to understand the importance of the next step in protecting and commercialising that invention. That's where patent attorneys come in: not only do they safeguard innovation, but they also help inventors achieve their commercial goals through strategic legal protection.

Learning the fundamentals of patents

As I near the end of my internship as part of the EPPP, I have had some time to reflect and been able to gather a strong sense of the profession's day-to-day demands and rewards. Murgitroyd has truly invested in us interns, with attorneys from offices across the country dedicating their time to introduce us to key aspects of the profession.

We've been introduced to core topics like infringement, novelty, inventive step and other aspects like the anatomy of patents, international filing strategies and deadline management across jurisdictions. We have been exposed to a combination of mock client meetings and client meetings to give us a glimpse into the responsibilities of an attorney - thinking on your feet, asking the right questions, providing the best protection and advice for your client - are skills that I am eager to develop over time.

Industry experience and surprises about the role

As part of the programme, I recently completed a two-week secondment with Canon*, where I got to experience the in-house side of IP. I had the opportunity to apply the theoretical knowledge I obtained in my first weeks to a live case that I was involved in, preparing a draft response to a search report. This involved interpreting examiner objections, analysing prior art, and building logical arguments - transferring arguments in my head into structured written points backed by evidence proved more difficult than I anticipated. I also sat in on CPD sessions, which highlighted the complexity and nuance involved in interpreting patent law across global markets. I have noticed how even minor word choices in patent claims can have significant legal implications. That level of detail and precision is something I've really come to appreciate.

Another surprising aspect of this role is how commercially driven IP can be. I used to think patents were just about protecting inventions for manufacturing and sale. But now I've seen how patents are used for defensive strategies, licensing, generating royalties, and negotiating competitive advantages. This commercial edge adds a whole new dimension to the profession.

Transitioning from engineering to IP, I have noticed similarities and differences between the academic and legal worlds. With engineering being calculation-based, answers are often black and white. 2+2 equals 4, not 5 or 6, depending on different people's views. But in IP, interpretation matters. One word can shift an entire claim. The logical mindset that I have adopted from my STEM studies is still highly relevant, just applied differently. It's less about equations and more about constructing solid arguments, thinking critically, and problem-solving under legal constraints.

The precision of legal writing

The transition has also challenged my writing skills. Legal writing is a craft in itself - it is concise, strategic, and highly structured. Observing the level of writing from various attorneys and their efficiency shows the years of hard work and dedication to this profession. As an engineer, I wasn't used to writing with this level of linguistic precision, but it's something I'm actively developing. I now understand why an attorney once told me, "Being a patent trainee is more like an apprenticeship than a continuation of academia." This statement couldn't be more accurate.

Looking ahead

My time so far at Murgitroyd has shown me that the patent profession sits at a unique crossroads, where technical expertise, strategic thinking, and commercial awareness all come together to bring clients' inventions to life in the real world.

