Leading The Way In Life Sciences IP: Q&A With Laura Kehoe

Keltie is rated as 'Outstanding' in the 2025 WIPR UK Patents Rankings. This ranking recognises the top firms in UK patent law for their expertise, reputation and client service. This is a powerful endorsement of Keltie's expertise in supporting innovation across a wide range of sectors, including life sciences, chemistry, software and engineering. Keltie's team has long been known for its collaborative, commercially grounded approach to IP, and this ranking is a reflection of that continued success.

We spoke to Laura Kehoe, a Partner in Keltie's Life Sciences and Chemistry team, about her path into the profession, what sets Keltie apart in this fast-moving sector, and how she helps clients build resilient, investor-ready IP strategies at every stage of their journey.

What inspired you to pursue a career in intellectual property, particularly in life sciences?

I studied Biochemistry at undergraduate level and then undertook a PhD in Structural Biology, focusing on antibiotic resistance. I considered various post-doctoral positions in the United States, but ultimately felt the life of academia wasn't for me and that I wanted a new challenge!

I knew a little about IP from my PhD and was intrigued about pursuing a career in this area, but it was a conversation with a patent attorney that swung things for me. She described the role with such enthusiasm and it sounded like the perfect mix of science and law. It meant that my scientific knowledge wouldn't go to waste and that I would get the new challenge I craved. I proceeded to obtain a Postgraduate Certificate in IP Law and joined the profession promptly thereafter.

What does it mean to you and your team to have Keltie ranked as 'Outstanding' in the WIPR UK Patents Rankings 2025?

We're delighted with the ranking! We have a superb team of patent attorneys at Keltie, and it is wonderful to receive recognition for everyone's hard work. To have three of the Life Sciences Partners mentioned, in particular, is a great achievement, and follows on from our recent success in receiving a Gold ranking in the Financial Times Europe's Leading Patent Law Firms 2025.

What do you think sets Keltie's patent practice apart from others in the UK?

Our approach is personal but always forward-thinking. We work with clients at every stage, asking the right questions and shaping IP strategies that are built to support real-world goals.

We give clear, practical advice that fits each client's aspirations, whether they're a UK start-up or a global organisation. Some of our work is international, and we're used to navigating the complexity that brings. What also sets us apart is our culture. We're collaborative, open and supportive, which means clients get the benefit of deep expertise and a team that genuinely cares about their success.

What are some of the key challenges for early-stage life sciences companies when it comes to patents?

IP, and patents in particular, can be key to the success of a technology-based company, but protecting IP can be costly. Start-ups inevitably face challenges in balancing the value of IP against the cost of protection. To add to that, it has become increasingly challenging for many life sciences companies to obtain funding in recent years, thereby emphasising the importance of coordinating the timing of IP protection with funding opportunities as best as possible. Our team has extensive experience in helping life sciences companies succeed in their early days and beyond, adapting to their evolving needs, goals and resources.

What advice would you give to early-stage life sciences companies looking to strengthen their IP position?

Think about where your funding is coming from and focus your IP strategy accordingly. For example, if your funding is coming from the US, consider filing sooner in the US or accelerating prosecution in the US in an effort to secure investment. This will enable your company to grow and allow you to protect your innovations. Also, ensure you're capturing all of your innovations and systematically assessing them. Potentially even a small tweak in a process or a product could bring technical benefits that are worth protecting. Building a thicket of IP protection can help to provide a more robust IP position and deter potential third-party infringers.

When working with global portfolios and large organisations, what strategies help ensure IP stays aligned with commercial goals?

A regular review of the IP portfolio to ensure it still meets with the commercial objectives of the client is essential. Remain agile and adjust the IP strategy as necessary to align with evolving priorities and needs. It's also good practice to ensure that all relevant stakeholders are consulted to enable a fully informed decision if any changes are to be made.

