Lift Off - How To Protect Your IP In LEO (Video)

Last week, Technia UK released the season finale of its space-focused podcast, Lift Off – How to Protect Your IP in LEO. In this episode, Principal Phil Merchant joins Chris Hambley of Withers & Rogers and host Bruce Poston to explore the unique challenges of protecting intellectual property in Low Earth Orbit.
Key topics discussed include:
- What intellectual property is and why it matters in space
- The different types of IP and how they apply to space technologies
- The specific challenges of protecting IP in orbit
- Practical advice for start-ups in the sector
- Enforcement issues and potential solutions
Listen to the full episode now here, or watch below!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.