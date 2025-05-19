Lift Off - How To Protect Your IP In LEO (Video)

Last week, Technia UK released the season finale of its space-focused podcast, Lift Off – How to Protect Your IP in LEO. In this episode, Principal Phil Merchant joins Chris Hambley of Withers & Rogers and host Bruce Poston to explore the unique challenges of protecting intellectual property in Low Earth Orbit.

Key topics discussed include:

What intellectual property is and why it matters in space

The different types of IP and how they apply to space technologies

The specific challenges of protecting IP in orbit

Practical advice for start-ups in the sector

Enforcement issues and potential solutions

Listen to the full episode now here, or watch below!

