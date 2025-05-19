ARTICLE
19 May 2025

Lift Off - How To Protect Your IP In LEO (Video)

Last week, Technia UK released the season finale of its space-focused podcast, Lift Off – How to Protect Your IP in LEO. In this episode, Principal Phil Merchant joins Chris Hambley...
Last week, Technia UK released the season finale of its space-focused podcast, Lift Off – How to Protect Your IP in LEO. In this episode, Principal Phil Merchant joins Chris Hambley of Withers & Rogers and host Bruce Poston to explore the unique challenges of protecting intellectual property in Low Earth Orbit.

Key topics discussed include:

  • What intellectual property is and why it matters in space
  • The different types of IP and how they apply to space technologies
  • The specific challenges of protecting IP in orbit
  • Practical advice for start-ups in the sector
  • Enforcement issues and potential solutions

Listen to the full episode now here, or watch below!

