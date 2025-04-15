ARTICLE
15 April 2025

Good Practice In Contentious Proceedings Before The UKIPO: An Interview With Barrister Victoria Jones (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview barrister Victoria Jones from the chambers 3PB in this edition of the Fashionably IP podcast on good practice in contentious proceedings before the UKIPO.
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview barrister Victoria Jones from the chambers 3PB in this edition of the Fashionably IP podcast on good practice in contentious proceedings before the UKIPO. Victoria provides tips on good practice in evidence and oral arguments and the benefits of using a barrister in UKIPO proceedings. Of course, the podcast will also have a fashion spin as always.

Timestamps:

  • 3:39 - Could you give an explanation of how the UKIPO Tribunal system works and maybe some of the similarities and differences to UK court proceedings?
  • 6:19 - Can you explain the role of a barrister in UKIPO Tribunal proceedings and when do you think it best they are engaged in the proceedings?
  • 15:28 - Fashion cases you have dealt with before the UKIPO with regards to trade marks

