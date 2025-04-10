Going Down The Bio-Produced Silk Road

We have previously reported (here and here) on the importance of sustainability to the fashion industry and evolving consumer concerns.

I therefore read with interest an article published by the World Economic Forum (here) discussing how innovative materials made from man-made silk proteins can be made in a sustainable and cruelty-free manner, as an alternative to traditional silk. Traditional silk production methods involve killing silkworms in their cocoons, although Peace silk, or Ahimsa silk, is produced by a cruelty-free method that allows the silkworms to complete their life cycle and emerge as moths, before the silk is harvested. Plant-based alternatives to natural silk have been made from pineapple fibre and cellulose extracted from bamboo.

However, using biotechnology and with the aid of microorganisms, plant-based carbon can be transformed into complex silk proteins, which in turn can be turned into silk-like materials. Biotechnology can also be used to modify silk-proteins, leading to the production of tailor-made materials for specific applications. It is reported that bio-produced silk contributes less than 20% of the overall environmental impact compared to traditional animal-based fibres.

Providing bio-produced silk can be produced at scale, the fashion industry should be excited by the prospect of being able to utilize silk fabric that is more sustainable and environmentally friendly. I certainly look forward to being able to buy my first bio-produced silk shirt.

