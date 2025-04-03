ARTICLE
3 April 2025

Trade Mark Round Up Report 2025 (Video)

Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Building on the insights shared in our recent webinar, we're pleased to be launching the fourth edition of our Trade Mark Round Up Report which explores the most significant trade mark cases...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Abigail Wise
Building on the insights shared in our recent webinar, we're pleased to be launching the fourth edition of our Trade Mark Round Up Report which explores the most significant trade mark cases and thought-provoking filing practices shaping the landscape in 2025.

In this edition, we cover a plethora of cases which include issues around alcoholic beverages, images of faces and even bananas.

You can read the report here, and if you missed it, you can watch a recording of our webinar here.

If you are a brand owner or a trade mark attorney, we hope that you find this report an insightful and enjoyable read.

