CMA's Consumer Fining Powers Hit The Road - First Penalty Signals Bigger Fines Ahead

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has exercised its new consumer enforcement fining powers for the first time under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, targeting AA and BSM Driving Schools for unlawful drip pricing practices. This landmark case reveals the CMA's five-step penalty framework and highlights critical distinctions between consumer and competition law fines that will shape enforcement strategies across UK markets.

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The CMA has used its new consumer fining powers for the first time. Under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, the CMA has taken enforcement action against AA and BSM Driving Schools for unlawful "drip pricing". What does this mean for businesses and investors? Mark Hills, David Birch and Sarah Wilks look at the case and at what the new regime means in practice. This article was first published in the Quarterly Competition Magazine of Thought Leaders 4 Competition in September 2026.

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