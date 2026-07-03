The Defence Investment Plan (DIP): A Defining Opportunity For The North West Defence Industry

Today’s announcement and publication of the UK Government's Defence Investment Plan is more than another spending announcement. It represents a strategic shift in how defence capability will be developed over the next decade, with a clear emphasis on autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, cyber resilience, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies.

For the North West in particular, this matters. The region is already home to one of Europe's most significant concentrations of defence capability. With global aerospace companies, world-class universities, advanced manufacturing expertise and a thriving technology SME community (such as the North West Regional Defence and Security Cluster), the North West is exceptionally well placed to benefit from this investment.

However, success will depend on more than technical excellence. As innovation increasingly becomes the source of competitive advantage, Intellectual Property (IP) will be a defining commercial asset.

What does the Defence Investment Plan prioritise?

The Defence Investment Plan (or DIP, for short) translates the ambitions of the Strategic Defence Review into a long-term programme of investment, procurement and capability development. While many projects will evolve over the coming years, several themes are already clear.

Perhaps the most significant is the move towards greater autonomy across all domains (air, land, sea and space). The Government has committed substantial investment to uncrewed and autonomous systems, recognising the operational advantages demonstrated in recent conflicts. This includes autonomous air, land and maritime platforms, as well as the enabling technologies that support them, such as navigation, sensing and secure communications.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is another central theme. Rather than replacing human decision-makers, AI is expected to enhance intelligence gathering, target recognition, mission planning, logistics, predictive maintenance and operational decision support. This will require advances in software engineering, machine learning, high-performance computing and trusted AI systems.

The plan also places considerable emphasis on strengthening the UK's cyber capability and digital resilience. Protecting military networks, securing communications and ensuring resilient command-and-control systems are viewed as essential to modern defence operations.

Technologies such as encryption, secure networking, cyber defence tools and resilient software architectures are therefore likely to attract continued investment.

Advanced manufacturing is another important priority. The Government aims to improve the speed at which equipment can be designed, manufactured, repaired and upgraded (the importance of these themes being evident from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine). This is expected to increase demand for additive manufacturing, digital engineering, advanced materials, automation, robotics and modern production technologies capable of supporting more agile supply chains.

Finally, the plan reinforces the importance of maintaining the UK's strengths in combat air, naval capability and the nuclear enterprise while encouraging greater collaboration with innovative SMEs and academia. This reflects a broader recognition that many of tomorrow's defence technologies will originate outside the traditional defence sector, particularly in businesses developing dual-use technologies (i.e. technologies with both military, and civilian, applications) with applications across aerospace, manufacturing, energy, transport and digital industries.

Taken together, these priorities point towards a defence sector that is increasingly driven by advanced engineering, software, digital manufacturing and systems integration. For innovative businesses, particularly those in the North West, the opportunities extend well beyond traditional defence contracting and into the creation of valuable intellectual property that can be deployed across multiple commercial sectors.

Key commitments at a glance

The Defence Investment Plan sets out a multi-year programme of investment intended to reshape UK defence capability into the 2030s. The headlines include:

A long-term investment programme running into the 2030s, aligned with implementation of the Strategic Defence Review and subsequent capability roadmaps;

Overall investment scale: a multi-billion-pound, decade-long capital investment programme focused on equipment, digital infrastructure and next-generation defence technologies;

Autonomous systems and drones: significant investment in uncrewed aerial, land and maritime systems, including increased integration of autonomous platforms into frontline capability across all services;

Royal Air Force priorities: expansion of autonomous air systems, advanced combat air programmes, sensor technologies and AI-enabled mission systems to support future air superiority and intelligence operations;

Royal Navy priorities: development of a more digitally enabled fleet, including autonomous maritime vessels, next-generation combat ships and improved integration of unmanned systems alongside crewed platforms;

British Army priorities: increased investment in digitised battlefield capability, including land-based autonomous systems, networked command-and-control, electronic warfare resilience and protected mobility;

Artificial intelligence and data systems: investment in AI-enabled decision support, intelligence analysis, predictive logistics and operational planning tools;

Cyber and digital resilience: strengthening of cyber defence, secure communications and resilient military networks, reflecting increasing dependence on digital infrastructure across all domains;

Advanced manufacturing and supply chain resilience: investment in additive manufacturing, automation, digital engineering and rapid production capability to shorten procurement and repair cycles;

Integrated sensing and electronic warfare: continued development of sensor fusion, advanced radar, electro-optical systems and electronic warfare capabilities to operate in contested environments; and

Implementation timeline: capability roll-out is expected to be phased over the next five to ten years, with early focus on autonomous systems, digital infrastructure and procurement acceleration.

For technology businesses, these commitments provide a sustained pipeline of innovation opportunities rather than a single procurement cycle.

A regional ecosystem built for defence innovation

The North West's defence credentials are well established.

Lancashire is home to major aerospace facilities operated by BAE Systems at Warton and Samlesbury, where next-generation combat air technologies are being designed and manufactured. The region also supports extensive defence supply chains encompassing precision engineering, advanced materials, electronics, software development and specialist manufacturing.

Further south, Greater Manchester has become one of the UK's leading centres for digital innovation, AI, semiconductor research and cyber security. The University of Manchester continues to produce internationally recognised research in advanced materials, quantum technologies, machine learning and photonics, while Lancaster University has established particular strengths in cyber security and resilient digital systems.

Combined with the growing presence of the National Cyber Force in Lancashire and significant government investment in security technologies, the region possesses an unusually broad combination of physical engineering capability and digital expertise.

This is precisely the combination of skills that the Defence Investment Plan seeks to harness.

Intellectual property is a strategic asset

The companies that succeed over the coming decade are unlikely to be those that simply manufacture components. Instead, value will increasingly lie in owning the technologies that differentiate products from competitors.

Patent protection, just one variety of Intellectual Property (IP) protection, can play several important roles. First, patents help secure competitive advantage in technologies that may have both defence and civilian applications. Secondly, a well-developed patent portfolio provides reassurance to investors and larger defence contractors that a company genuinely owns its innovations. Finally, patents can create licensing opportunities that extend far beyond a single government contract.

Many of the technologies prioritised within the Defence Investment Plan - including AI, sensor systems, advanced manufacturing processes, electronic systems and software-enabled hardware - have substantial commercial markets outside defence. Protecting these innovations should therefore be viewed as part of a critical part of the technology development process.

Collaboration creates opportunity (and complexity)

One of the most encouraging aspects of the Defence Investment Plan is its emphasis on collaboration between government, industry, universities and innovative SMEs. Again, North West businesses are well positioned to participate.

The region already benefits from strong relationships between universities, Catapult centres, prime contractors and specialist technology companies. As new collaborative programmes emerge, innovative SMEs will gain opportunities to demonstrate technologies that might previously have struggled to enter defence markets.

However, collaboration also introduces important IP considerations. Questions around ownership of foreground IP, access to background technology, licensing rights and future commercial exploitation should be addressed before projects begin.

Businesses should also consider export control obligations, confidential information management and the interaction between patent filing strategies and national security requirements. These issues rarely attract the headlines, but they often determine whether an innovation becomes a valuable commercial asset.

Where might the next generation of defence patents emerge?

While artificial intelligence understandably attracts much of the attention, many of the most valuable patent opportunities are likely to arise where software, electronics and mechanical engineering converge.

The Defence Investment Plan places renewed emphasis on autonomous platforms, resilience and rapid deployment. This creates scope for innovation across a wide range of engineering disciplines. Mechanical engineers developing novel actuation systems, lightweight structural components, thermal management solutions, deployable mechanisms, energy-efficient drivetrains, advanced suspension systems or vibration isolation technologies may all find new defence applications for their work.

Similarly, businesses involved in advanced manufacturing should consider whether improvements in production methods themselves are protectable. Innovations in additive manufacturing, automated inspection, robotic assembly, composite fabrication, repair technologies and digital manufacturing processes can all provide competitive advantages that extend well beyond a single defence programme.

Autonomous systems provide perhaps the clearest example of multidisciplinary innovation. A successful unmanned vehicle depends not only upon control methodologies, but also on propulsion systems, mechanical transmission, energy storage, structural design, environmental sealing, thermal control, electromagnetic compatibility and manufacturability. Each of these may generate patentable inventions independently of any control algorithms.

Companies should also remember that not every invention needs to be revolutionary. Incremental engineering improvements: reducing weight, improving reliability, simplifying manufacture, extending operational life or increasing maintainability can often provide the commercial differentiation that defence contractors and government customers value most. These types of practical engineering innovations are frequently overlooked by businesses, despite often representing strong candidates for patent protection.

For North West manufacturers in particular, the opportunity is therefore broader than developing entirely new defence products. Existing expertise in precision engineering, aerospace structures, fluid systems, electromechanical assemblies, advanced materials and manufacturing processes may already have applications within the next generation of defence capability. Recognising and protecting those innovations early could prove to be a significant competitive advantage as investment under the Defence Investment Plan gathers pace.

What this means for SMEs in the North West

For small and medium-sized enterprises, the most important implication is that the Defence Investment Plan is not solely a prime contractor opportunity. It creates multiple entry points into the defence supply chain, particularly for technology-driven and engineering-led businesses.

Dual-use technology is a commercial advantage, not a limitation

Businesses working in robotics, AI, software, electronics, advanced materials or manufacturing should actively consider defence applications for existing commercial technologies.

IP ownership will determine negotiating power

SMEs with well-structured patent portfolios and clear ownership of background and foreground IP will be significantly better positioned when negotiating with primes and government customers.

Early engagement with IP strategy is critical

Many valuable inventions arise during prototype and collaboration stages. Without early patent filing strategies, SMEs risk losing exclusivity in technologies that later become commercially important.

Supply chain integration is expanding beyond traditional defence firms

North West manufacturers and engineering businesses may find new opportunities in areas such as precision components, additive manufacturing, sensor housings, actuation systems and electromechanical assemblies.

Collaboration is increasing, as is competition

Universities, SMEs and primes will increasingly co-develop technologies. Businesses that understand contractual IP arrangements, particularly licensing, exclusivity and background IP protection, will be best placed to benefit.

Speed of innovation favours agile SMEs

The shift towards software-defined and rapidly iterated systems means smaller companies can now compete more effectively, provided they protect and position their IP effectively.

A moment for North West innovators

The North West has long been one of the UK's industrial powerhouses. Increasingly, it is also becoming one of its foremost centres for defence technology innovation.

The Defence Investment Plan provides a rare opportunity for regional businesses to participate in programmes that will shape UK defence capability for years to come.

Companies should therefore be thinking beyond immediate procurement opportunities. They should be asking how today's innovations can become tomorrow's protected intellectual property, attracting investment, creating licensing opportunities and opening international markets.

The next generation of defence capability will not simply be manufactured in the North West. Much of it will be invented here.

For businesses developing those technologies, a robust intellectual property strategy may prove to be one of the most valuable investments they can make.