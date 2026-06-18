Why The UK’s AI Package Is A Win For Hardware IP

As part of the recently announced AI Adoption Package, the UK AI Hardware Plan provides exciting opportunities for the UK semiconductor sector.

While a significant portion of the £1.1 billion package is linked to high-performance infrastructure, there is a highly strategic twist: a £150 million "Advance Market Commitment" explicitly earmarked to buy next-generation inference chips from innovative startups and British firms. Alongside this, the package delivers a £150 million deeptech venture fund led by Playground Global and a £120 million AI Hardware Innovation Programme designed to help companies design, develop, and test innovative chips.

Crucially, the investment also targets the grassroots, with funding allocated to support students obtaining vital skills in chip design and verification, alongside a landmark strategic partnership with Arm.

While recent AI headlines have been dominated by software and LLM developments, as a former chip design and verification engineer, it is pleasing to see that physical engineering and hardware verification are getting the structural support they deserve.

As a patent attorney working in the AI hardware space, I am excited to see the innovations that will emerge in this space as a result of these investments. This funding won't just train engineers; it will contribute to a new wave of patentable architectural breakthroughs, secure hardware enclaves, and processing-in-memory innovations right here in the UK. I accept that I might be biased, but in my view, the future of AI isn't just written in code; it's forged in silicon.