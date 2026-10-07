The Extract: How Beauty X Health X Wellness Became A Consumer Occupation

Conducted in partnership with CEW, our parallel study of 1,000 consumers and 127 executives finds that the new BHW industry goes beyond the bounds of the old one. From peptides to at-home devices to medspas, categories have blurred. The new super users? Young men. What brought them in? Wellness protocols.

Wellness is the single-largest signal in the data, connecting formerly disparate industries into a single project, and activating consumer needs in multiple areas at once. The consumers at the forefront spend across sectors simultaneously, utilizing health modalities and consumer products and memberships for the same concern or focus.

Executives who understand this are able to strategize around consumer price ceilings and categories, and optimize offerings as their spending on beauty, health, and wellness shifts with age. Consumers who aren't engaged in the pursuit of wellness behave entirely differently than their peers. At the top of the self-care pyramid: vitamins and supplements.

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