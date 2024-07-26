Top 5 Tips For Football Club Secretaries On Drafting Player Contracts

Level was founded in 2017 by sports lawyers Morris Bentata, Dan Harrington, Daniel Lowen, and Fraser Reid to create a new model beyond traditional firms. Joined by practice manager Kelly Greenland, they quickly established Level as a leader in sports law. Relocating to Covent Garden, they expanded with Head of Growth Amy Sullivan in 2020, even thriving through the pandemic by attracting specialized lawyers.
Level emphasizes a supportive culture, celebrating milestones like a firm-wide sports day. Recognized by The Times and ranked in Chambers and Legal 500, Level was awarded Best Small Organisation at the 2022 Business Culture Awards. In June 2024, they moved to new offices in Soho.
Football Club specialist Liz Coley shares her top tips for
football club administrators in drafting player contracts more
clearly.
This article, written for Law In Sport, aims to assist Club
Secretaries who do not have access to internal or external legal
resources with drafting player contracts and associated
documentation clearly. There are of course many areas which could
be focused on, however this article looks at 5 key areas:
Use of defined terms to simplify the standard playing
contract;