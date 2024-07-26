Top 5 Tips For Football Club Secretaries On Drafting Player Contracts

Football Club specialist Liz Coley shares her top tips for football club administrators in drafting player contracts more clearly.

This article, written for Law In Sport, aims to assist Club Secretaries who do not have access to internal or external legal resources with drafting player contracts and associated documentation clearly. There are of course many areas which could be focused on, however this article looks at 5 key areas:

Use of defined terms to simplify the standard playing contract; Clearly stated payment dates; Option clauses v automatic extension clauses; Bonus/Incentive schedule; and Payments to the player's intermediary.

To read the full article click here.