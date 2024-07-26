ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Top 5 Tips For Football Club Secretaries On Drafting Player Contracts

Liz Coley offers top tips for football club administrators on drafting clear player contracts, focusing on defined terms, payment dates, option versus automatic extension clauses, bonus schedules, and intermediary payments.
Football Club specialist Liz Coley shares her top tips for football club administrators in drafting player contracts more clearly.

This article, written for Law In Sport, aims to assist Club Secretaries who do not have access to internal or external legal resources with drafting player contracts and associated documentation clearly. There are of course many areas which could be focused on, however this article looks at 5 key areas:

  1. Use of defined terms to simplify the standard playing contract;
  2. Clearly stated payment dates;
  3. Option clauses v automatic extension clauses;
  4. Bonus/Incentive schedule; and
  5. Payments to the player's intermediary.

To read the full article click here.

Originally published September 14, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Liz Coley
