Planning Early: Why Succession Discussions Should Start Sooner Than You Think

If you are the founder or majority shareholder of a family business, the chances are that succession is something you have thought about but not planned for. You are busy running the business, the next generation may still be finding their feet, and the conversation can feel uncomfortable, loaded as it is with questions about legacy, control, and money.

But here is the reality that the most resilient family businesses in the Midlands understand; succession is not an event, it is a process. Like most processes, they work best when it starts years before any transition takes place.

At Clarke Willmott, we work with family-owned businesses across the West Midlands at every stage of their life cycle, from early growth to significant investment events and eventual exit or generational handover. Time and again, the businesses that navigate these moments well are the ones that started the conversation early. Those that waited until something forced their hands often found themselves managing a crisis rather than executing a plan.

Is your care home group ready for the next generation?

For owners of care home groups and wider healthcare businesses, succession planning carries a unique set of pressures. The stakes extend beyond commercial value and include the welfare of residents, the confidence of regulators, and the stability of teams that are already operating under significant strain.

The role of registered manager is central to your CQC registration. If that individual leaves or steps back without a clear handover plan, your regulatory standing is immediately at risk. Identifying and developing your next registered manager well in advance is not just good practice, it is operational necessity.

Care home groups often depend heavily on a small number of individuals. A structured succession plan ensures clinical and operational leadership can transition without disrupting the quality of care or unsettling residents and their families.

The CQC and local authorities want to see stable, accountable leadership. A well-communicated succession plan demonstrates organisational maturity and reduces the risk of increased scrutiny during a leadership transition.

Long-standing staff and commissioners build trust with individuals. Early, transparent succession planning helps protect those relationships, reassuring key people that continuity, values, and standards will be maintained under new leadership.

Business continuity: the cost of delay

The most immediate risk of leaving succession too late is simple: the business suffers. Without a clear line of leadership, key decisions stall. Senior employees begin to wonder about their own futures. Customers and suppliers who have dealt with the founder for decades become uncertain about who they are working with and why it matters.

Effective succession planning creates certainty, and certainty is the lifeblood of a healthy business. A well-structured plan identifies who will lead, on what terms, and how authority will transfer. It gives the incoming generation time to develop credibility within the business before they are expected to carry it. It also protects the outgoing generation, ensuring that stepping back is a choice rather than a requirement.

Starting early also means that governance structures (shareholder agreements, articles of association, etc) can be put in place properly rather than retrofitted in a hurry. These documents are much easier to negotiate when there is no immediate pressure, and they carry far greater weight as a result.

Protecting family relationships

Family businesses are set apart from other businesses because the personal and the professional are intertwined. That is often a source of great strength, for example the shared values, long-term thinking, and genuine commitment. But it also means that poorly managed succession can fracture relationships that took decades to build.

Disputes about who should take over, on what terms, and what happens to those who are not chosen are among the most damaging conflicts we see. They are often rooted not in bad intentions but in assumptions. The founder who assumed one child always wanted to run the business, the sibling who assumed equal ownership meant equal say. Left unaddressed, these assumptions become flashpoints.

Early, structured conversations, ideally facilitated by advisers who are experienced in both the legal and relational dimensions of family business, allow these issues to be worked through calmly. A framework that is agreed upon while relationships are strong is infinitely more effective than one imposed during a dispute. The goal is not to have every answer now, but to create a process through which answers can be found together and in relative harmony.

Retaining employee confidence

Your employees, particularly those in senior and long-serving roles, will be watching. They may not say anything, but uncertainty at the top of a family business travels quickly through an organisation. When people do not know what the future looks like, some of the best ones begin to look elsewhere.

A transparent, well-communicated succession plan sends a powerful message: this business has a future, and there is a place in it for you. It does not require sharing every detail. But it does require that key people feel informed and valued, that they can see leadership continuity and understand what the business is building towards.

For family businesses in particular, this matters enormously. Many of your employees will have worked with you for a long time and will feel a personal loyalty to the individuals leading the business. Part of a good succession plan is managing that transition, introducing the next generation in a way that builds on existing goodwill rather than disrupting it.

Avoiding value erosion

Whether your eventual goal is to pass the business to the next generation, bring in outside investment, or achieve a trade sale or management buyout, the value of your business is directly affected by how well it is prepared for transition. Buyers, investors and lenders look hard at succession risk. A business where everything depends on one person, where relationships, knowledge, and decision-making authority are all concentrated at the top, is a business with a significant vulnerability.

Early succession planning de-risks the business in the eyes of any future transaction counterpart. It demonstrates that the business can operate independently of any single individual, that processes and structures are in place, and that leadership is both capable and stable. In our experience, businesses that address these five or more years before a potential exit typically achieve meaningfully better outcomes, both in terms of valuation and the smoothness of the process itself.

Tax planning is also a critical dimension. Tax relief, trust structures, and the timing of share transfers all have significant implications for how much of the business’s value reaches the next generation. None of these tools work well when deployed in a rush. They require time, careful structuring, and co-ordination between your legal advisers, accountants and financial planners.

Where to start

You do not need to have all of the answers before you begin. The most productive first step is often simply a conversation, with your fellow shareholders, your board, or an adviser who can help frame the questions and identify the gaps. What does ownership look like in ten years? Who is being prepared for leadership, and do they know it? What would happen to the business today if you were unable to work for six months?

If those questions feel uncomfortable, that is a sign that the conversation is overdue.

The businesses that thrive across generations are not the ones that avoided these discussions, they are the ones that had them early enough to shape the outcome.