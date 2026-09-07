When Family And Business Collide - Why Leaver Provisions Matter More Than You Think

Family-owned and family run businesses are built on a foundation of trust, shared history and normally a common vision. But what happens when a family member, or a key employee who holds shares, decides to leave? People retire. Priorities shift. Disagreements happen. And, in the worst case scenario, what if a departure is sudden, acrimonious, or unexpected? Without an appropriate legal framework in place, the consequences can be financially damaging and, in many cases, deeply personal.

This article explains what leaver provisions are, why they matter more than most family business owners realise, and how well-drafted leaver provisions can protect both the business and the relationships behind it. Whether you are setting up a new shareholder structure, reviewing existing arrangements, or preparing for the next generation to step in, reading this could save you significant time, money, and conflict down the line.

What are leaver provisions and why do they matter?

Leaver provisions are clauses found in a company’s constitutional documents- often the shareholders' agreement (if one is in place which is usually highly recommended) or a company's articles of association. They set out what happens to a person's shares when they leave the business. That could be due to a plethora of reasons including retirement, long term illness or incapacity, divorce, death or a breakdown in working relationships. They usually deal with whether shares must be transferred, who can buy them and, critically, at what price.

In family businesses, these clauses matter more than most people realise. The misconception is that trust and goodwill will be enough to manage a departure. Without clear provisions in place, shares can end up in the hands of ex‑spouses, estates, or family members who are no longer involved or interested in the running of the business. Alternatively, a departing family member may potentially be able to retain their shares indefinitely with the ability to continue receiving dividends, to block key decisions and to, in the very worst situations, paralyse a business at exactly the moment it needs to make key decisions and move forward.

Clear and well drafted leaver provisions on the other hand provide certainty. They also take pressure out of emotionally charged situations by providing answers to difficult questions in advance.

Good leavers and bad leavers (and sometimes very bad leavers) - not all leavers are the same

A common mistake is treating every exit in the same way. In practice, family businesses need nuance and the most important concept within any leaver framework is the distinction between a "good leaver" and a "bad leaver." A “good leaver” might be someone who retires after years of valuable service and input or leaves due to long term ill health or incapacity outside of their control. A “bad leaver” might be someone who competes with the business or breaches key obligations or resigns without good reason. Or, in less common circumstances, a “very bad leaver” might be someone who commits gross misconduct or behaves egregiously in some other way. The consequences of each classification are very different, particularly when it comes to value.

A good leaver will usually receive fair market value for their shares. A bad leaver will typically receive a much lower price, sometimes as little as the nominal value of their shares. And a very bad leaver will typically receive only nominal value for their shares or, potentially nothing at all. These differences can sound uncomfortable to discuss at the outset, but avoiding the conversation usually stores up far bigger problems later. The key is to frame the discussion around fairness and long‑term stability, not blame. And it is important to remember that these provisions can, within reason, be tailored to a specific family dynamic, rather than just lifted from a standard template.

Valuation, pre-emption, and the mechanics that matter - getting the balance right

Knowing who is a good, bad or very bad leaver is only part of the picture. The provisions also need to address how shares are to be valued and who has the right to buy them. Valuation is often the most contested issue. Is it based on the company's audited accounts? The binding opinion of an independent expert? Or, a formula agreed in advance? Each approach has pros and cons, and the right answer will depend on the size and complexity of the business.

Equally important are pre-emption rights - the right of existing shareholders to buy the departing shareholder's shares before they are offered to an outsider. In a family business context, this is often essential. It prevents shares from passing to someone entirely outside the family or to an ex-spouse following a divorce. It is also important to remember that these provisions should also dovetail with any shareholder protection insurance, succession planning, or cross-option arrangements the business has in place. Getting all of these elements to work together requires careful drafting from the outset.

Added to this, leaver provisions work best when they balance three things: First, protecting the company so it can keep trading smoothly; Second, treating the departing person fairly; And third, minimising the risk of family disputes spilling into the business.

Ultimately, simple, clearly written clauses usually work better than aggressive ones. Overly harsh provisions can be challenged and often damage family relationships beyond repair. On the other hand, vague or missing clauses can leave the remaining owners exposed just when they need clarity most. The strongest documents are those that reflect how the family actually wants the business to operate in real life.

A chance to future‑proof your business

Leaver provisions are not just a legal exercise. They are a chance to align expectations and future‑proof the business for the next generation. Getting them wrong, failing to review them regularly, or not having them at all, is a risk no family business should take. If you are unsure whether your existing arrangements are fit for purpose, or if this is a topic your family has been putting off, now might be a good time to act. A short review today could prevent years of difficulty later.

At Freeths, we work regularly with family-owned businesses at every stage of their journey, from start-up to succession, and we understand that the right legal advice needs to be practical, personal, and plainly explained. If you would like to review your existing shareholder arrangements or put robust leaver provisions in place for the first time, please do not hesitate to get in touch. We would be delighted to have an initial conversation to understand your situation and explore what the right structure might look like for your business and your family.