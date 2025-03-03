UK Targets Russian Cybercrime With New Sanctions

On 11 February 2025, the UK government issued a press release announcing new sanctions against ZSERVERS, a Russian cybercrime entity facilitating global ransomware attacks. The sanctions also target six key members of ZSERVERS and its UK-based front company, XHOST Internet Solutions LP.

ZSERVERS operates as a Bulletproof Hosting (BPH) provider, supplying cybercriminals with secure infrastructure to launch attacks, extort victims, and conceal stolen data. These ransomware operations have generated over $1 billion globally in 2023, threatening critical national infrastructure, public services, and businesses.

This move is a crucial step in the UK's fight to secure national security and combat the growing threat of Russian-linked cybercrime schemes. For business owners and cybersecurity experts, understanding the scope of these sanctions and their implications is essential in navigating the increasingly complex landscape of international cyber threats.

This move follows coordinated sanctions by the UK, US, and Australia against major ransomware groups like LockBit and Evil Corp, reinforcing a global effort to disrupt cybercriminal operations.

The press release can be found here.

