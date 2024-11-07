Cyber Security Experts Respond To Global Microsoft Outage

BCL partner Julian Hayes comments on the recent global CrowdStrike x Microsoft outage in IT Brief.

"Weekend plans were shunted aside this morning as Microsoft services were hit by mass outages, causing snowballing global chaos," he said.

"Flights have been grounded across the world, trains cancelled, and sea freight terminals closed."

He said in the UK, doctors and pharmacies were unable to log on to clinical systems, "just weeks after the NHS suffered a cyberattack".

Hayes added that UK water companies, financial services, media, and retail sectors were experiencing related IT issues.

This comment was first written for and published in IT Brief on 22 July 2024, to read the full article click here.

