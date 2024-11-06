UK Securitisation Framework Comes Into Force

On 1 November 2024, the UK's onshored version of the EU's Securitisation Regulation was replaced by the UK's new regulatory framework for securitisations. The framework consists of:

the Securitisation Regulations 2024 – available here; the securitisation sourcebook of the FCA Handbook (SECN) – available here; the securitisation part of the PRA Rulebook – available here; and relevant provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 – available here.

