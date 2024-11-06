ARTICLE
6 November 2024

UK Securitisation Framework Comes Into Force

The UK's new regulatory framework for securitisations, effective November 1, 2024, replaces the EU's Securitisation Regulation and includes updated regulations from the FCA and PRA.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Authors

On 1 November 2024, the UK's onshored version of the EU's Securitisation Regulation was replaced by the UK's new regulatory framework for securitisations. The framework consists of:

  1. the Securitisation Regulations 2024 – available here;
  2. the securitisation sourcebook of the FCA Handbook (SECN) – available here;
  3. the securitisation part of the PRA Rulebook – available here; and
  4. relevant provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 – available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

