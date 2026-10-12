FCA Finalises UK SRS-aligned Sustainability Disclosure Rules For Listed Issuers

What ESCC and international secondary listed companies need to know.

Key takeaways

The FCA has published PS26/19, making final rules that replace existing TCFD-aligned disclosure requirements with a new framework based on UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS S1 and S2).

In a significant departure from the consultation proposals, all UK SRS disclosures—including climate (S2) and Scope 3 emissions—will operate on a comply or explain basis, rather than a mixture of mandatory and comply or explain.

International companies with a secondary listing (UKLR 14) and depositary receipt issuers (UKLR 15) must now report against UK SRS on a comply or explain basis, replacing their current TCFD-aligned obligations.

The rules apply to accounting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027, with first reporting in 2028. Transitional reliefs are available for Scope 3 emissions (one year) and non-climate S1 disclosures (two years).

Equity Shares in Commercial Companies (ESCC) issuers must disclose whether they have published a climate-related transition plan, although there is no requirement to produce one.

The FCA has chosen pragmatism over prescription. Dropping mandatory climate reporting reflects the weight it now gives to proportionality and the UK's competitiveness as a listing venue, and in our view, it is the right call for now. Mandating full UK SRS S2 compliance would have imposed real costs on smaller issuers whose climate exposure is limited, and the FCA was right to resist a size-based threshold that would have added complexity without tracking actual risk.

The trade-off is that the regime will stand or fall on the quality of explanations. The FCA itself expects more than a third of domestic issuers to explain against most of UK SRS. Generic statements will do little for investors, while well-reasoned, company-specific explanations may prove almost as useful as the disclosures themselves.

From an investor perspective, however, reduced comparability remains a risk, and TN 803.1 and the FCA’s supervisory approach, due in the second half of 2027, will be important in shaping whether explanations prove genuinely useful. The FCA’s approach is also consistent with a wider move toward proportionate sustainability reporting on both sides of the Channel, seen in the UK government’s Modernising Corporate Reporting consultation and the EU’s Omnibus simplification package.

Overview

On September 30, 2026, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published Policy Statement PS26/19, setting out final rules and its policy position following consultation in CP26/5 (January 2026). The made rules are contained in UK Listing Rules (Sustainability Reporting Standards Disclosure) Instrument 2026 (FCA 2026/56), coming into force on January 1, 2027.

The new framework requires in-scope listed issuers to make sustainability and climate-related disclosures in their annual financial reports by reference to UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS): UK SRS S1 (general sustainability-related financial information) and UK SRS S2 (climate-related disclosures), published by the Department for Business and Trade in February 2026 as the UK-endorsed versions of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)’s IFRS S1 and IFRS S2.

Key changes from the consultation

Changes from CP26/5

Comply or explain across all UK SRS. Under CP26/5, the FCA proposed a mixed regime: Climate disclosures under UK SRS S2 would have been mandatory, except for Scope 3 emissions. Scope 3 emissions and the wider sustainability disclosures under UK SRS S1 would have been on a comply or explain basis.



The final rules simplify this by applying a uniform comply or explain approach across all UK SRS requirements, including UK SRS S2 and Scope 3 emissions.

This change responded to feedback about the disproportionate burden mandatory climate disclosures could place on smaller listed companies, UK competitiveness concerns, and the complexity of a mixed regime.

Secondary listing and depositary receipt issuers. CP26/5 proposed that UKLR 14 and UKLR 15 issuers should point to their home-country sustainability reporting. The final rules instead require these issuers to report against UK SRS on a comply or explain basis, driven by concerns about an uneven playing field and the risk of listing downgrades to avoid disclosure. Where home-country reporting already meets UK SRS, issuers can rely on it, but where it falls short, they must explain the gaps.

Transition from the TCFD regime

The new rules replace the TCFD-aligned disclosure framework which has been in place since 2020 (initially for premium-listed companies, extended to other listed issuers in 2021, and carried forward into the reformed UK Listing Rules in 2024). The related TCFD guidance is being deleted. UK SRS builds on and supersedes the TCFD's four-pillar framework by providing more granular, standards-based requirements focused on financially material information.

Who is in scope?

The rules apply to issuers in the following UK Listing Rules categories:

UKLR 6—Equity Shares in Commercial Companies (ESCC)

UKLR 14—International Commercial Companies Secondary Listing

UKLR 15—Certificates Representing Certain Securities (depositary receipts)

UKLR 16—Non-equity shares and non-voting equity shares

UKLR 22—Equity Shares (Transition)

The rules do not apply to investment funds, shell companies or debt and other non-equity securities.

ESCC issuer obligations (UKLR 6)

Under the amendments to UKLR 6.6.6R (and UKLR 6.6.17R for overseas ESCC issuers) in FCA 2026/56, an ESCC issuer must include the following in its annual financial report:

Climate disclosures (UK SRS S2). Either make disclosures in line with UK SRS S2 or provide a statement setting out a summary of the S2 requirements not met, the reasons, and any steps taken or planned to make those disclosures in the future.

Wider sustainability disclosures (UK SRS S1). Where sustainability-related risks or opportunities have been identified (under paragraph 3 of UK SRS S1) but have not been disclosed in full, the issuer must describe the relevant risks or opportunities, the reasons for non-disclosure, and any steps planned. If no such risks or opportunities have been identified, a statement to that effect is required.

Location. Statement of where disclosures appear, with cross-referencing permitted.

Assurance. Whether third-party assurance has been obtained and, if so, the provider, scope, level, standards and location of any published report; no requirement to obtain assurance or explain its absence. The FCA is keeping mandatory assurance under review.

Transition plan. Whether a climate-related transition plan has been published, where and how to access it, or why not.

FCA guidance reminds issuers that climate disclosures must also apply the relevant parts of UK SRS S1, even where an issuer is not otherwise reporting against S1. Issuers that publish a transition plan may also draw on the IFRS guidance on climate-related transition disclosures or the TPT Disclosure Framework, although neither is mandatory.

Secondary listing and depositary receipt issuer obligations (UKLR 14 / UKLR 15)

Under UKLR 14.3.24R, issuers with an international commercial companies secondary listing (and, by extension, depositary receipt issuers) must make the same UK SRS S2 and S1 comply or explain disclosures as ESCC issuers, together with a location and assurance statement. However, the transition plan disclosure requirement does not apply to UKLR 14 issuers. The FCA considered that transition planning requirements may be influenced by jurisdiction-specific factors and chose not to extend them to secondary-listed issuers at this stage.

Comparison of ESCC and secondary listing obligations

ObligationESCC issuers (UKLR 6) Secondary listing/DR issuers (UKLR 14 / 15)

UK SRS S2 (climate) Comply or explain Comply or explain UK SRS S1 (non-climate sustainability) Comply or explain Comply or explain Scope 3 emissions Comply or explain (one-year relief available) Comply or explain (one-year relief available) Location statement Required (cross-referencing permitted) Required (cross-referencing permitted) Assurance disclosure Required (provider, scope, level, standards, location) Required Transition plan disclosure Required (state whether published, where to find; explain if none) Not required Transitional reliefs S1 climate-first (two years); Scope 3 (one year); GHG method (one year); no prior-year comparatives in first reporting year (or first year after a relief) Same reliefs apply (via UKLR TP 16)

Implementation timeline

The following table summarises the phased implementation and available transitional reliefs under UKLR TP 16:

Period UK SRS S2 (climate) UK SRS S1 (non-climate) Scope 3 emissions

Periods beginning before Jan 1, 2027 Existing TCFD rules continue; voluntary early adoption of UK SRS permitted (with access to reliefs) No obligation; voluntary early adoption permitted Existing TCFD rules continue; voluntary early adoption permitted Periods beginning on/after Jan 1, 2027 (first reporting 2028) Comply or explain Comply or explain Climate-first relief (report on climate only, deferring wider S1 disclosures): may defer non-climate S1 (two years) Comply or explain. One-year Scope 3 relief available Periods beginning on/after Jan 1, 2028 Comply or explain Comply or explain. Climate-first S1 relief still available Comply or explain (Scope 3 relief expired) Periods beginning on/after Jan 1, 2029 Full comply or explain Full comply or explain (all reliefs expired) Full comply or explain

Key points on transitional reliefs

Issuers relying on a relief must state in their annual financial report that they are using it and identify the relevant transitional provision. No reason or explanation for using the relief is required, and no “explain” statement is needed for matters covered by the relief.

Comparative information is not required for the first period of disclosure (including the first period following the expiry of a relief). Comparatives become required from the subsequent period.

A one-year relief is available for the GHG Protocol measurement method: issuers may continue to use the method used immediately before their first UK SRS reporting period, with the information becoming comparative in the following year.

UK SRS S1 and S2 disclosures must be made at the same time, consistent with the effective date guidance in the standards.

Early adopters making voluntary UK SRS disclosures before January 1, 2027 may use the transitional reliefs during that pre-2027 period and again from the date of initial application, effectively gaining an additional year of relief.

Preparing for compliance: a practical checklist

Conduct a gap analysis. Review current TCFD-aligned disclosures against UK SRS S2 and S1. Identify where existing reporting already satisfies UK SRS and where new disclosures are needed. Identify sustainability risks and opportunities. Carry out the identification exercise under paragraph 3 of UK SRS S1. If no relevant sustainability risks or opportunities are identified, the report must say so—a single sentence is sufficient. Determine your comply or explain position. Assess each UK SRS requirement and record why you will comply or explain. The published explanation does not need to go through requirements one by one: it can group unmet requirements by heading, provided it is specific to the company, gives the reasons and any planned next steps, and leaves out nothing material. Make sure the position is consistent with the principal risks disclosed in the annual report. Plan reliefs and timing. Map which reliefs are relevant to the reporting timetable and assess whether voluntary early adoption before January 1, 2027 is appropriate. Assess Scope 3 data readiness. Use the available relief period to strengthen value chain emissions data, methodologies and controls. Review governance arrangements. Ensure board and audit committee structures provide appropriate oversight of sustainability disclosures and comply or explain determinations. Settle assurance and transition plan positions. Consider whether voluntary assurance would enhance credibility and (ESCC issuers) whether to publish a climate-related transition plan. Map home-jurisdiction reporting (secondary/DR issuers). Identify existing reporting relevant to UK SRS and any gaps requiring explanation.

Engagement and regulatory developments

Respond to the TN 803.1 consultation

The FCA is consulting on draft Technical Note 803.1, which provides guidance on the expected level of detail when complying or explaining, examples of explanations, and the interaction with the UK SRS statement of compliance. Comments are due by October 28, 2026. The guidance is expected to be finalised before the rules come into force. Alongside it, TN 801.4 is to be amended and reissued as TN 801.5 and TN 802.3 withdrawn.

Attend FCA engagement activities

The FCA is hosting a webinar on October 19, 2026 and plans further engagement activities to help companies and investors prepare.

Monitor the supervisory update

The FCA expects to set out how it will supervise UK SRS reporting in the second half of 2027, before the first reports are due.

Wider UK reporting reform

The FCA rules will also sit within a changing Companies Act framework. On September 7, 2026, the government launched its Modernising Corporate Reporting consultation, which aims to make the UK framework “the most proportionate and effective” in the world. Proposals include removing the directors' report, replacing most strategic report requirements with a core set of baseline narrative disclosures, and asking whether a new "very large" company category is needed for certain non-financial reporting.

For listed issuers, practical questions include where SECR disclosures and the corporate governance statement will sit, and how Companies Act and FCA requirements will fit together. The consultation closes on November 30, 2026, and listed companies should consider responding.

Plan for EU overlap

The EU has taken a different route to proportionality. Where the UK has kept scope relatively broad and made the obligation flexible, the Omnibus I Directive (Directive (EU) 2026/470) has substantially narrowed who reports and what they report. For more information see our bulletin on the amended scope of the CSRD and CSDDD.

UK-listed groups with large EU operations should map where UK SRS and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) obligations overlap and look to align the two sets of reporting where possible drawing on the ISSB–ESRS interoperability guidance.