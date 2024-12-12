Lifetime Allowance Abolition Regulations In Force

On November 18, 2024, two sets of regulations that address certain anomalies in the legislation removing the Lifetime Allowance came into force and are backdated to April 6, 2024.

HMRC has updated its Pensions Tax Manual to reflect the changes.



The Pensions (Abolition of Lifetime Allowance Charge etc) (No 2) Regulations 2024 and The Pensions (Abolition of Lifetime Allowance Charge etc) (No 3) Regulations 2024 both make amendments in areas including lump sums and death benefits and pension protections.



Detail can be seen in HMRC's Pension schemes newsletter no. 163.

