ARTICLE
12 December 2024

Lifetime Allowance Abolition Regulations In Force

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets.

Explore Firm Details
Two new HMRC regulations address legislative anomalies from the Lifetime Allowance removal, clarifying lump sums, death benefits, and pension protections, effective retroactively from April 6, 2024.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Lesley Browning and Shane O'Reilly

On November 18, 2024, two sets of regulations that address certain anomalies in the legislation removing the Lifetime Allowance came into force and are backdated to April 6, 2024.

HMRC has updated its Pensions Tax Manual to reflect the changes.

The Pensions (Abolition of Lifetime Allowance Charge etc) (No 2) Regulations 2024 and The Pensions (Abolition of Lifetime Allowance Charge etc) (No 3) Regulations 2024 both make amendments in areas including lump sums and death benefits and pension protections.

Detail can be seen in HMRC's Pension schemes newsletter no. 163.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lesley Browning
Lesley Browning
Photo of Shane O'Reilly
Shane O'Reilly
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More