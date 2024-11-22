FCA Publishes Policy Statement And Final Rules On Regulatory Framework For Pensions Dashboard Service Firms

On November 7, 2024, the FCA published a policy statement on the regulatory framework for pensions dashboard service firms, in which it summarises feedback and responds to both its previous consultations.

The policy statement sets out the rules firms operating a commercial pensions dashboard must follow. The FCA notes that the Government has announced that the Pensions Dashboard Programme will prioritise the launch of the MoneyHelper dashboard service, which is the non-commercial dashboard provided by the Money and Pensions Service, before connecting commercial dashboard services.

The final rules and guidance are set out in the Pensions Dashboard Service Instrument 2024, which come into force on November 30, 2024.

Although the FCA has finalised its rules, it is not yet accepting applications for the operation of commercial dashboards. However, it has assured the pensions industry that it will give "adequate advance notice" of this.

