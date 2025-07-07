The Consequences Of Unsafe Workplaces: HSE Find Serious Failings In London Building Site Collapse (2 July 2025)

A recent prosecution has once again highlighted the devastating consequences that can arise from inadequate safety measures on construction sites. A London-based building firm has been fined £50,000 and ordered to pay £39,000 in costs after four men were injured, two seriously, when the first floor of a partially completed house collapsed during remedial works in Hampstead.

The incident, which occurred on 31 May 2022, involved the collapse of a beam-and-block floor while work was being carried out to rectify errors in the structural steel connections. A 62-year-old welder and a 31-year-old bricklayer sustained life-changing injuries after falling from the first floor, while two others on the ground were struck by falling concrete.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that Aryn Stones Ltd failed to ensure the structural integrity of the property while it was in a temporarily weak state. Not only were appropriate temporary remedial works procedures absent, but the company had also not taken practical steps to manage the danger posed to those working on site. The court found the company in breach of Regulation 19(1) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015.

Following a two-day trial at the City of London Magistrates' Court on 18 June 2025, HSE Inspector Lucy Ellison-Dunn commented:

"Although two men were seriously injured, it was lucky nobody was killed. This was a completely avoidable incident had a system for the management of temporary works been in place."

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, our Personal Injury team has represented numerous individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries due to employers failing to uphold basic safety standards. This case serves as a powerful reminder that construction companies have a duty to rigorously plan and manage temporary works to avoid exposing workers and the public to life-threatening harm.

When these duties are neglected, the consequences are not just legal—they are deeply personal. People who are injured often face prolonged recovery periods, loss of income, and long-term disability.

Where employers fall short, those injured may be entitled to bring a personal injury claim for compensation, covering pain and suffering, loss of earnings, medical expenses, and future care needs.

If you or a loved one has suffered an injury as a result of unsafe working conditions or employer negligence, Duncan Lewis' award-winning Personal Injury team is here to help.

