8 July 2025

Roadmap To Implementation Of The Employment Rights Bill

The much awaited Employment Rights Bill inches closer towards implementation with the government releasing a Road Map to Implementation.
Overview

  • The Bill aims to fix the broken labour market by addressing
    • Exploitative zero hours contracts
    • Fire-and-rehire practices
    • Lack of paid sick leave
    • Unfair dismissal protections.
  • 1.3 million workers will gain access to Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) for the first time
  • Which is on top of the pay rise that over 3 million workers received through the National Living/Minimum Wage increases in April 2025 worth an extra £1,400/year.
  • Emphasis is placed on fair competition, ensuring ethical businesses aren't undercut.

Preparation for implementation

  1. Consultation – Engage stakeholders on policy design and implementation.
  2. Guidance – Government and partners (e.g., ACAS) will develop support materials and Codes of Practice
  3. Support – Ensuring public bodies like ACAS have time to prepare and are supported in resourcing to offer training, conciliation, and helplines
  4. Time to prepare – Emphasis on readiness, especially for small businesses needing systems updates
  5. Enforcement – The Bill will bolster enforcement via employment tribunals, ACAS, and the Fair Work Agency.

Taking a phased approach (The Roadmap)

Royal Assent & Immediate Measures (Expected Sep–Oct 2025)

  • Repeal the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023
  • Repeal most provisions of the Trade Union Act 2016
  • Simplify industrial‑action notices and strengthen protections against dismissal for taking industrial action.

Phased Consultations – Consultations will begin Summer 2025 and continue into early 2026, covering the following:

Summer 2025

  • School Support Staff Negotiating Body
  • Adult Social Care Fair Pay Agreement
  • Day 1 unfair dismissal protections.

Autumn 2025:

  • Fire‑and‑rehire ban
  • Guaranteed hours for zero and low‑hours workers
  • Bereavement leave
  • Pregnant workers' rights
  • Umbrella‑company regulations
  • Trade‑union measures (e‑balloting, recognition, access)

Winter/Early 2026:

  • Tipping (gratuities) legislation
  • Blacklisting
  • Collective redundancy
  • Flexible working

Phased Commencement of Measures – April 2026:

  • Double protective award for breaches of collective redundancy consultation (from 90 to 180 days' pay)
  • Introduce day‑one rights to paternity leave and unpaid parental leave
  • Expand whistleblowing protections, including disclosures of sexual harassment
  • Establish the Fair Work Agency as enforcement body
  • Reform statutory sick pay: removal of Lower Earnings Limit and waiting period
  • Simplify trade union recognition, introduce e‑balloting and better electoral notices

October 2026:

  • Ban fire‑and‑rehire (except in limited, defined circumstances).
  • Expand employers' legal duty to take "all reasonable steps" (not merely "reasonable") to prevent sexual harassment and third‑party harassment.
  • Strengthen trade‑union rights: access, rep protections, industrial‑action detriment protections.
  • Extend tribunal claim deadlines (from 3 months to 6 months).
  • Fair Pay Agreement for Adult Social Care - implementing collective bargaining in adult social care.
  • Tighten tipping regulations and introduce statutory procurement codes.

December 2026:

  • Commencement of the Mandatory Seafarers Charter.

2027:

  • Day‑one protection against unfair dismissal
  • Zero-hours contract ban, including for agency workers - guaranteed‑hours notices and offers for zero/low‑hours and agency workers
  • Expanded flexible working rights—making request process default
  • Statutory bereavement leave
  • Enhanced pregnancy and maternity protections
  • Mandatory gender‑pay‑gap & menopause action plans (voluntary from Apr 2026; mandatory later)
  • Blacklisting protections and umbrella‑company regulation
  • New industrial‑relations framework; adjustments to redundancy‑consultation thresholds.

