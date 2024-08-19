Regulatory Challenges And Opportunities In Pension Innovation (Video)

In this session from the recent PMI's Annual Conference (July 2024), Partner and Head of Pensions Susie Daykin, Technology & Commercial Transactions Partner James Longster and The Pensions Ombudsman's Senior Counsel David Craddock with some insightful questions from the chair, Client Director of Vidett Limited, Mike Birch, explored the regulatory challenges and opportunities surrounding the integration of AI in the pension sector. They discussed some of the potential "use cases" in the pensions space and explored the regulatory, governance and other issues that trustees should be thinking about when AI is used.
