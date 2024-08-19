Regulatory Challenges And Opportunities In Pension Innovation (Video)

At PMI's Annual Conference (July 2024), experts discussed AI's integration in the pension sector, highlighting potential use cases and examining the regulatory, governance, and trustee considerations necessary for effective AI implementation.

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this session from the recent PMI's Annual Conference (July 2024), Partner and Head of Pensions Susie Daykin, Technology & Commercial Transactions Partner James Longster and The Pensions Ombudsman's Senior Counsel David Craddock with some insightful questions from the chair, Client Director of Vidett Limited, Mike Birch, explored the regulatory challenges and opportunities surrounding the integration of AI in the pension sector. They discussed some of the potential "use cases" in the pensions space and explored the regulatory, governance and other issues that trustees should be thinking about when AI is used.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.