The DRC's Cobalt Conundrum: Balancing Strategic Resources, ESG Demands And Supply Chain Transparency

The global transition toward renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced technologies has placed cobalt at the centre of the modern industrial supply chain.

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

Article Insights

Amani Cibambo (Amani Law Firm)’s articles from IR Global are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s) IR Global are most popular: in United Kingdom

The global transition toward renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced technologies has placed cobalt at the centre of the modern industrial supply chain. As demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to accelerate, securing reliable and responsibly sourced cobalt has become a strategic priority for governments, manufacturers and investors alike. In this context, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) occupies a pivotal position, accounting for more than 70 percent of global cobalt production, giving it unparalleled influence over the future of this critical mineral.

This dominance presents both opportunity and responsibility. While the DRC's cobalt output underpins global decarbonisation efforts, it has also intensified international scrutiny around environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and supply chain transparency. In response, the Congolese government has continued to strengthen regulatory oversight across the cobalt sector, with a particular focus on formalising artisanal mining activity, improving licensing systems and reinforcing state supervision of production and exports. Recent regulatory measures have tightened oversight of cobalt exports and reinforced controls aimed at improving traceability throughout the supply chain, ensuring that Congolese cobalt aligns more closely with international responsible-sourcing expectations. These reforms are complemented by broader initiatives designed to regulate the interaction between artisanal and industrial mining operations and to enhance transparency across the sector. Together, these steps reflect the DRC's efforts to position itself as a reliable supplier in a market increasingly shaped by ESG considerations.

For multinational investors and downstream manufacturers, this evolving regulatory landscape brings both opportunity and complexity. Companies sourcing or operating in the DRC must now navigate overlapping compliance obligations under domestic mining law and international ESG and due-diligence frameworks. Enhanced traceability requirements, disclosure standards and supply-chain audits have become central features of global cobalt procurement, particularly for companies operating within European and North American markets. Institutions such as the World Bank have highlighted the importance of structured governance and traceability mechanisms in strengthening confidence in cobalt supply chains.

Against this backdrop, legal advisors play an increasingly strategic role. Effective legal guidance is essential not only to ensure regulatory compliance, but also to structure investments, contracts and joint ventures in a manner that anticipates evolving ESG expectations while safeguarding commercial interests. Amani Law Firm supports clients across the mining value chain by advising on licensing, regulatory engagement, compliance audits and risk mitigation strategies tailored to the Congolese legal environment.

International engagement with the DRC's cobalt sector remains strong, underscoring sustained foreign interest in the country's strategic resources. The United States has continued to deepen cooperation with the DRC as part of its broader effort to secure critical mineral supply chains, recognising the DRC's central role in meeting long-term demand for battery materials. At the same time, the European Union has identified African critical minerals as a cornerstone of its industrial and energy security strategy through initiatives such as the European Critical Raw Materials Act, aimed at diversifying supply and strengthening partnerships with resource-rich jurisdictions.

These partnerships reflect a shared recognition that sustainable cobalt supply depends not only on resource availability, but also on regulatory certainty, transparent governance and long-term investment frameworks. For the DRC, continued alignment with international standards enhances its strategic position while supporting broader economic development objectives.

In short, the DRC's cobalt sector sits at the intersection of global energy transition goals, ESG accountability and geopolitical strategy. Balancing these competing demands requires careful regulation, informed investment and sophisticated legal support. As expectations around responsible sourcing and transparency continue to evolve, Amani Law Firm remains at the forefront of mining law and compliance advisory work in Central Africa, guiding clients through complexity and helping them engage sustainably with one of the world's most important mineral markets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.