Can I Be Sacked For Having An Accident At Work?

The Five Fair Reasons for Dismissal in the UK

Conduct: serious or repeated misconduct, such as theft, dishonesty or breaches of workplace rules.



Capability: an inability to do the job to the required standard, including through long-term sick leave.



Redundancy: a genuine business need to reduce the workforce.



Statutory restriction: continuing to employ someone would break the law.



Some other substantial reason (SOSR): a catch-all category for circumstances that do not fit the other four.

Even where one of these reasons applies, the employer must act reasonably and follow a fair process, taking into account the Acas Code of Practice on disciplinary and grievance procedures. Larger organisations with dedicated HR teams have greater obligations than a small business.

When Could a Dismissal After a Workplace Accident Be Unfair?

Raising health and safety concerns: dismissal for raising health and safety concerns, refusing to work in serious danger, or protecting colleagues.



Making, or intending to make, a personal injury claim: an employer cannot lawfully dismiss you for starting a work compensation claim, or for saying you intend to seek legal advice.



A flawed or unfair process: failing to investigate properly, or denying you the chance to respond or appeal, can make a dismissal unfair even where the underlying reason had some substance.



Whistleblowing: raising concerns about unsafe practices can amount to a protected disclosure, and dismissal for this is also automatically unfair.

Standard unfair dismissal claims usually require two years of continuous employment, but the automatically unfair reasons above do not carry this requirement.

Could a Dismissal After an Accident Be Discriminatory?

Where an accident results in a lasting injury that meets the legal definition of a disability, dismissing an employee because of that injury, without considering reasonable adjustments, could amount to discrimination under the Equality Act 2010. A discrimination claim is separate from an unfair dismissal claim, and does not require a minimum period of service either.

How Does This Differ From a Genuine Redundancy or Capability Dismissal?

Genuine redundancy

A redundancy dismissal is fair where there is a real business need and the employer applies fair, non-discriminatory selection criteria. A redundancy affecting an employee who has had an accident is not automatically unfair, provided the selection is unconnected to the accident and a proper consultation takes place.

Capability dismissals following long-term sick leave

If an injury leads to long-term sick leave and an employee cannot return to their role, even with reasonable adjustments, an employer may have a fair reason to dismiss on capability grounds. This is rarely straightforward. An employer is usually expected to obtain up-to-date medical evidence, consult the employee, and explore alternatives such as a phased return first, or risk turning a fair dismissal into an unfair one.

What if I Caused the Accident Myself?

Being at fault for your own accident does not, by itself, give your employer a legally required reason to dismiss you. If your actions contributed to the accident, this may be relevant to a personal injury claim, known as contributory negligence, and can reduce your compensation, but it is a separate issue from your employment.

Dismissal could be fair on conduct grounds where an employee has shown reckless disregard for their own safety or that of others, for example ignoring provided PPE, or deliberately breaching a safety procedure. Even then, the employer must investigate, hear your side, and follow a fair process before taking disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal for gross misconduct.

What Are My Rights After a Workplace Accident?

You are entitled to report the accident and have it recorded in the workplace accident book



You are entitled to seek medical attention and take the time you need to recover



You are entitled to raise health and safety concerns without fear of dismissal



You are entitled to make a personal injury claim against your employer if their negligence caused your injury, without this affecting your job security



You are entitled to speak to a trade union representative, if you have one, for support

According to the Health and Safety Executive, slips, trips and falls remain the most common cause of non-fatal workplace injury in Great Britain, followed by manual handling. Whatever caused your accident, your employer's duty to keep you safe, and your right not to be penalised for reporting it, stays the same.

What Should I Do if I Am Dismissed After a Workplace Accident?

Ask for the reason for dismissal in writing. Check your employment contract and dismissal letter, and keep copies of all correspondence Seek legal advice as soon as possible. Unfair dismissal and discrimination claims have strict time limits, generally three months less one day, and you must notify Acas for early conciliation before a tribunal claim can start. Gather your evidence. Accident book records, medical records, witness statements, CCTV footage and any communications about the accident or dismissal can support your case. Consider your options. You may be able to bring an unfair dismissal claim, a discrimination claim, or both, and many cases are resolved through negotiation rather than a tribunal. Keep your personal injury claim moving. A dismissal does not affect your right to claim compensation. Find out more about how the claims process works and what evidence you will need.

Acting quickly and getting the right legal advice early can make a real difference to your case, whether that is an accident at work claim, an unfair dismissal claim, or both.

Why Choose JMW?

At JMW, our personal injury solicitors have decades of experience helping people injured at work. We are ranked as a top-tier firm by the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners, and our team works closely with JMW's employment law specialists, so you can get joined-up advice if your case involves both a workplace accident and your dismissal.

We handle accident at work claims on a no win, no fee basis, so there are no legal fees to pay upfront. Try our compensation calculator, or check the time limit that applies to your claim.

Originally published 18 August 2026.