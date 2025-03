Our latest dashboard breaks down what's in the Employment Rights Bill and what's not, showing how these reforms will transform employment law.

The Employment Rights Bill was published on 10 October 2024. This introduced 28 significant reforms to a range of measures. Accompanying this, the government released a 'Next Steps to Make Work Pay' document, outlining plans for future reform. Amendments to the Bill have been made during its progress through parliament, most recently on 5 March 2025.

These sweeping changes are set to reshape the landscape of employment law. By topic, our dashboard clarifies the current legal position, how these reforms propose to change it, and what we know about the next steps in this process.

The majority of reforms are anticipated to take effect from 2026, with consultations expected to begin in 2025.

See our initial take on the Bill and what it means for employers here. Our view on the most recent amendments can also be found here.

The Bill has now finished its third reading in the House of Commons and will now move to the House of Lords. To see our written evidence to the parliamentary committee that has been scrutinising its contents, click here.

Unfair dismissal and probationary periods

Day one right not to be unfairly dismissed

Now: Employees need to work for 2 years before they have the right not to be unfairly dismissed. There are no rules about probationary periods. Employers must give written reasons for dismissal to employees with 2 years' service on request.

What the Bill says: Employees will have the right not to be unfairly dismissed. Accompanying regulations are expected to set out a light touch procedure allowing dismissal during an "initial period", which will likely include a meeting with the employee to explain concerns (at which the employee could be accompanied).

The less onerous process is expected to apply where: (1) the termination date is no later than 3 months after the end of the initial period, provided notice was served during that period, and (2) the reason for dismissal is capability, conduct, illegality or some other substantial reason relating to the employee. This lighter process will therefore not apply to a redundancy dismissal.

The exact duration of the "initial period" is to be determined but the government has expressed a preference for 9 months.

The Bill also clarifies that there is no right to claim unfair dismissal if the employee has entered into an employment contract but has not actually started work. However, this is subject to a number of exceptions, including if the dismissal is related to a reason that is automatically unfair, a political opinion or affiliation or a spent conviction.

If requested, employers will need to give written reasons for dismissal to employees following the initial period (or 3 months after, if notice has been served in the initial period).

The Bill has been amended since its introduction to include a special compensation regime for employees unfairly dismissed during the 'initial period' (restricted to dismissals that attract the light touch procedure).

What next: The regulations need to be drafted and the government have said they will extensively consult on this reform. Consultation will include the length of the initial period as well as the process required to dismiss somebody during this time (and how this interacts with the Acas Code). The government will also be consulting on the compensation regime for dismissals during probation.

These changes are not expected to take effect until at least Autumn 2026.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: day one unfair dismissal rights

Redundancy and restructuring

Restrictions on 'fire and rehire'

Now: The Code of Practice on fire and rehire was put in place in July 2024. The practice remains lawful, albeit increasingly high-risk from a reputational and industrial relations perspective.

What the Bill says: The Bill would severely restrict employers' ability to use fire and rehire to change terms and conditions. It would make any dismissal automatically unfair where the reason for dismissal is that the employee did not agree to the employer's attempt to vary their terms and conditions of employment, or because they intended to employ another person on varied terms to carry out substantially the same role. The Bill provides a limited qualified exception for employers acting in response to financial difficulties affecting their ability to carry on business as a going concern.

In the very narrow circumstances when fire and rehire is potentially permitted, the Code of Practice will still apply, but will be updated. The protective award for failing to inform and consult on fire and rehire exercises will be increased from 90 to 180 days, but the government has confirmed that it will not make "interim relief" available as a remedy.

What next:

The government intends to gather views on updating the Code of Practice during 2025. We are waiting for clarification on when the new restrictions on fire and rehire will be implemented but it seems most likely that this will be in 2026.

Read more:

New Deal talking points: what will Labour's trade union reforms mean for non-unionised employers?

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: 'fire and rehire'

Collective redundancy consultation trigger change

Now: Employers proposing 20+ redundancies "at one establishment" within a period of 90 days must go through a process of collective consultation before making any redundancies. If employers don't comply, employees can claim a protective award of up to 90 days' pay.

What the Bill says: The Bill adds a new threshold test. Collective consultation will be required if there are either 20+ redundancies at one establishment or some other threshold test is met which will involve counting employees across all sites/workplaces. The new threshold test will be defined in regulations but could be based on a percentage or number higher than 20 (e.g. the lower of 10% or 100 employees across the business as a whole.

The Bill would also increase the maximum protective award (to 180 days' pay.

What next:

It seems most likely that the changes to collective consultation thresholds and penalties will happen at some point in 2026 although the timing is uncertain. The government has said it will consult about strengthening the collective consultation regime further later this year. Further regulations will need to set out the new threshold test.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: substantial changes to collective redundancies

Outsourcing of public services and TUPE

Now: Ex-public sector employees and private sector employees can work on different terms and conditions following the transfer of public contract.

What the Bill says: The Bill introduces powers to avoid a "two-tier workforce" with ex-public sector employees and private sector employees being employed on different terms and conditions. Regulations may require public outsourcing contracts to include provisions to ensure that (1) any workers transferring from the public sector should be treated no less favourably than they were when employed in the public sector, and (2) private sector workers working for a supplier will need to be treated no less favourably than the ex-public sector workers who have transferred.

What next: Detailed regulations and a Code of Practice will be introduced relating to outsourcing public service contracts.

More generally, there will be a Call for Evidence to examine TUPE and how it is implemented in practice. This is expected in 2025.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: will TUPE be transformed

Zero hours contracts and predictability

Ban on 'exploitative' zero-hours contracts

Now: Zero-hour contracts are allowed but can't include clauses preventing employees working elsewhere.

What the Bill says: The Bill does not seek to define, and ban, "exploitative" zero-hours contracts, as had been expected. This is, however, presumably the intended net effect of a range of provisions, including the introduction of a right to guaranteed hours which are covered below.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: will guaranteed hours guarantee flexibility for both parties

Right to guaranteed hours

Now: No explicit right to have a more predictable working pattern.

What the Bill says: The Bill sets out detailed and complex rules which require employers to make an offer of guaranteed hours to a qualifying worker after the end of every reference period, if the worker's hours exceed the minimum number set out in their contract. The reference period still needs to be defined in regulations, but the government anticipates an initial period of 12 weeks.

A qualifying worker is not only someone working under a zero hours contract but also someone with a low number of guaranteed hours. What constitutes a "low" number of hours is not set out in the Bill and will be defined in regulations, as will potential additional requirements regarding the number and regularity of those hours.

The offer of guaranteed hours must reflect the hours worked during the reference period; further detail will be set out in regulations in terms of what must be offered in terms of working pattern or days. It also remains to be confirmed what prescribed form the offer must be made in and – importantly – how long it must remain open for, although Bill amendments state that the offer period will be no less than a week.

There are exceptions. Addressing the possibility of short-term labour needs, the Bill provides that the offer can be a fixed-term contract if that is reasonable (i.e. not permanent guaranteed hours). "Reasonable" could include when there is a "temporary work need" or when the worker is needed for a specific task, but the scope of this is uncertain . There is also an open-ended provision for further exceptions to be set out in the regulations.

The obligation to offer guaranteed hours will cease to apply if the worker resigns or has been fairly dismissed during the qualifying period or a limited-term contract came to end (in certain circumstances). If the termination occurs after the offer but before acceptance, the offer is considered withdrawn.

Also, importantly, Bill amendments allow for the duty to offer guarantee to be disapplied by the terms of a collective agreement. It appears that these contracting out provisions don't require this to be substituted with something similar.

A worker who is not offered hours on these terms can bring an employment tribunal claim, with the maximum award to be set out in regulations. Employers will also need to be aware of the tribunal claim (introduced as an amendment to the Bill) which aims prevent manipulation of work patterns to avoid the application of these provisions. Essentially, this applies if the right to guaranteed hours would have been applicable had the employer not restricted the hours available during the reference period.

Following consultation, amendments to the Bill also confirm that these provisions will apply to agency workers. It will be the responsibility of the end hirer to make any guaranteed hours offer, although regulations may place obligations on the agency in some scenarios. The collective agreement contracting out provisions can also cover agency workers.

What next: Broader consultation is expected in the coming months. A number of key provisions – such as the length of the reference period, exceptions to the right, potential conditions for qualification relating to regularity of hours, and what constitutes a "low-hours contract" - remain to be determined in secondary legislation.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: will guaranteed hours guarantee flexibility for both parties?

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: zero hours reforms extended to agency workers

Right to reasonable notice of work schedules and proportionate compensation

Now: No statutory right to notice of shifts.

What the Bill says: The Bill introduces a right to reasonable notice of a shift an employee is required to work, including the time, day and how many hours are to be worked. This duty will apply to workers employed on a zero hours or minimum hours basis, as well as workers who do not have a set working pattern.

There is also a right to reasonable notice of any change or cancelled shift. This includes the extension of contractually guaranteed shifts. What is "reasonable" notice will depend on the circumstances, but regulations will set out a specific minimum time.

Cancelled shifts include the situation in which a shift is offered to more people than are needed, and then the worker is ultimately not required because someone else has agreed to cover it. However, under Bill amendments, a worker will only have entitlement to payment for a short notice cancellation etc. if they had reasonably believed that they would be needed for that shift. This provision potentially helps to clarify the scope of these rules when shifts are offered to a large number of workers.

There is a duty on employers to make a payment to workers each time there is a change to a shift at "short notice". Details will be clarified in regulations, but compensation will be proportionate to the cancellation or curtailment.

Following consultation, amendments to the Bill confirm that these provisions will apply to agency workers. It will be the responsibility of both the employment agency and end hirer to provide an agency worker with reasonable notice of shifts. The responsibility for paying any cancellation or curtailment payments falls to the agency only, although this can be recouped from the end hirer.

What next: There will need to be consultation on how much notice must be given, what payment must be made, how any compensation will be calculated and any exceptions.

Read more:

New Deal talking points: how is Labour proposing to rebalance "one-sided flexibility"?

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: shifting the power for shift workers

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: zero hours reforms extended to agency workers

Work-life balance

Stronger rights to flexible working

Now: Employees have a right to request flexible working from day 1. Employers can refuse based on one or more of the eight business reasons listed in legislation. The penalty for breaching the statutory flexible working regime is eight weeks' pay, currently capped at £5,600.

What the Bill says: The Bill requires any refusal of a flexible working request to be reasonable, but the eight business reasons will remain the same. An employer must explain in writing what the ground for any refusal is and why their refusal is considered reasonable. There is no change to the penalty.

What next: Draft regulations may set out steps to be taken before refusing a request.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: will flexible working really be the "default"?

Right to switch off

Now: There is no explicit right to disconnect in UK law.

What the Bill says: Nothing. The government intend to deliver a right to switch off through a statutory Code of Practice.

What next: Consultation on a draft Code of Practice was expected to take place in 2025. However, recent press reports have suggested that the government is now unlikely to move forward with this proposal.

Read more:

New Deal talking points: New details emerge on Labour's right to switch off

New Deal talking points: What could a new right to disconnect look like under a Labour government?

Diversity, discrimination and pay reporting

Gender Pay Action plans

Now: Employers with 250+ employees must publish annual gender pay gap reports. Employers are not required to publish an action plan for closing it, but many do so. The requirement is enforced by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

What the Bill says: New regulations will require employers with 250+ employees to publish "equality action plans" including gender pay gap action plans. The regulations will include specific penalties for not doing so.

What next: The regulations need to be drafted and we expect further consultation. The regulations will set out the detailed requirements and how often plans must be published, but this cannot be more than every 12 months.

Gender pay gap reports to identify contract workers

Now: Employers with 250+ employees must publish annual gender pay gap reports covering their employees. Reports are based on a snapshot taken on 5 April and must be published within a year of the snapshot, i.e. by 4 April the next year.

What the Bill says: Regulations will require employers to identify the providers/employers of contract workers. This does not mean that gender pay gap data must include data reflecting what contract workers are paid. It is simply a requirement to name the providers/employers of those contract workers.

What next: Accompanying regulations are needed to extend the scope of gender pay gap reporting in this way and there may be further consultation on the details.

Stronger duty to prevent sexual harassment

Now: As of 26 October 2024, employers must take "reasonable steps" to prevent sexual harassment of employees and workers in the course of their employment.

What the Bill says: The law would be strengthened to require employers to take "all" reasonable steps to prevent workplace harassment. The Bill gives the government powers to set out what amounts to "reasonable steps" in regulations.

What next: Further regulations will be needed setting out the reasonable steps.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: tougher stance on workplace harassment

Employers to be liable for harassment by third parties

Now: Employers are not explicitly/directly liable if their employees are harassed by customers/clients/other third parties.

What the Bill says: The Bill would make employers liable for third party harassment unless the employer took all reasonable steps to prevent this. This covers all types of harassment not just sexual harassment.

What next: It's not clear what additional consultation there will be on this measure before it comes into effect.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: tougher stance on workplace harassment

Disclosure of sexual harassment to be added to list of qualifying disclosures

Now: Employees who disclose a breach of health and safety obligations or other breach of the law are protected as whistleblowers if they reasonably believe the disclosure is in the public interest. Sexual harassment complaints can already be disclosures which qualify for protection where they meet the public interest test and count as a breach of health and safety obligations or breach of a legal obligation.

What the Bill says: The Bill would add disclosing sexual harassment to the list of what counts as a qualifying disclosure, making it more explicit that this can amount to whistleblowing – as long as it meets the test of reasonable belief that it is made in the public interest (and other tests needed for it to be a protected disclosure).

What next: It's not clear what additional consultation there will be on this measure before it comes into effect.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: tougher stance on workplace harassment

Ban on dual discrimination

Now: The Equality Act 2010 already contains a provision about dual discrimination (called "combined discrimination") but it has never been brought into force. This provides that it is direct discrimination to treat a person less favourably because of a combination of 2 protected characteristics.

What the Bill says: Nothing. Labour had previously said it would enact this provision against dual discrimination but it has not found its way into the Employment Rights Bill and is not mentioned in the Next Steps document.

What next: This could still be implemented as part of Labour's future reform plans, but it may have been shelved.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: discrimination law

Ethnicity pay gap reporting

Now: Ethnicity pay gap reporting is not compulsory, although there is government guidance for employers who choose to report voluntarily.

What the Bill says: The Employment Rights Bill doesn't deal with ethnicity pay gap reporting but the government plans to introduce this under the separate Equality (Race and Disability) Bill.

What next: The government's Next Steps document says that it will be consulting on this additional legislation in due course, "with a draft Bill to be published during this parliamentary session for pre-legislative scrutiny."

Disability pay gap reporting

Now: Disability pay gap reporting is not compulsory.

What the Bill says: The Employment Rights Bill doesn't deal with disability pay gap reporting but the government plans to introduce this under the separate Equality (Race and Disability) Bill.

What next: The government's Next Steps document says that it will be consulting on this additional legislation in due course, "with a draft Bill to be published during this parliamentary session for pre-legislative scrutiny."

Extension of equal pay rights

Now: Equal pay claims made under the equal pay regime are currently limited to differences in pay based on sex. Claims about pay based on other protected characteristics have to be brought under discrimination law.

What the Bill says: The Employment Rights Bill doesn't deal with the extension of equal pay rights but the government plans to introduce this under the separate Equality (Race and Disability) Bill. It is clear the government currently remains committed to extend the equal pay regime allowing workers to bring equal pay claims on the basis of race or disability.

What next: The government's Next Steps document says that it will be consulting on this additional legislation in due course, "with a draft Bill to be published during this parliamentary session for pre-legislative scrutiny."

Read more:

Labour plans changes to discrimination law

Equal Pay enforcement unit

Now: Equal pay claims are brought by individuals, albeit often acting in groups.

What the Bill says: The government's Next Steps document confirms that it will create a new regulatory enforcement unit for equal pay.

What next: This seems likely to be dealt with in the separate Equality (Race and Disability) Bill.

Employee representation and voice

Right of trade union access

Now: There is no general right for trade unions to access workplaces for recruitment and organisation of members – exceptionally unions can currently only come onto an employer's premises if the employer agrees (for example as part of a collective agreement where the union is already recognised) or it is ordered by the Central Arbitration Committee ahead of a statutory recognition ballot.

What the Bill says: The Bill would give trade union officials a wider right to access workplaces for recruitment, organising (not including organising industrial action) and collective bargaining purposes, subject to following a prescriptive statutory process. Amendments have confirmed that this includes digital/virtual access, which will potentially help unions to engage with workers more effectively. Unions would gain a right to request access: in response, employers could either choose to negotiate the terms of "access agreements" or the union would be able to apply to the Central Arbitration Committee for it to order access, with a presumption that union officials should be able to access a workplace in any manner that does not unreasonably interfere with the employer's business. The detail of default terms for access arrangements (where the parties are unable to reach agreement through negotiation) will be prescribed in future regulations. Any part of the workplace used as a 'dwelling' will be exempt, under amendments made to the Bill during its passage through parliament.

If an employer fails to comply, the CAC would have powers to order the employer to take steps to enable access to the workplace by union officials and to impose financial penalties Consultation on the proposed enforcement framework for access agreements closed on 2 December 2024, and the detailed framework for financial penalties will be consulted on further.

What next:

Once the Bill has passed, the government will be required to publish secondary legislation setting out in detail the statutory process for requesting access, the grounds on which the Central Arbitration Committee would be able to refuse requests for access and the default access arrangements which the Central Arbitration Committee may impose. The government has also promised to consult at a later date on the maximum value of the financial penalties that could be imposed by the CAC.

Read more:

New Deal talking points: what will Labour's trade union reforms mean for non-unionised employers?

Reforms to statutory union recognition

Now: The recognition process is complex - to commence an application for statutory recognition, a union must show that at least 10% of a proposed bargaining unit are union members and that the majority of them are likely to support recognition. The CAC can only then order recognition if, either (i) at least 50% of the bargaining unit are union members or (ii) a ballot is held, in which a majority of votes cast are in favour and at least 40% of all workers in the bargaining unit vote for recognition.

What the Bill says: The Bill would meaningfully lower the hurdles of the process by removing the 40% threshold and the initial requirement to show majority support is likely. The Bill would also give the government the power to reduce the required threshold for union membership to as low as 2% of the proposed bargaining unit through future secondary legislation.

What next: The government has published its response to consultation seeking views on additional provisions to strengthen the existing restrictions on unfair practices during trade union recognition processes. Currently, these restrictions only apply after the CAC has ordered a workforce ballot to be held on recognition. The consultation response and recent amendments to the Bill confirm that these provisions would apply as soon as a union's request for statutory recognition is accepted by the CAC.

The consultation also sought views on proposals to prohibit employers from recruiting new workers into a bargaining unit to dilute union membership and support ahead of a membership check or ballot. The consultation response and amendments to the Bill confirm that, from the date 10 days after the CAC receives the application from the union, the number in the proposed bargaining unit provided to the CAC by the employer could not be increased for the purposes of the recognition process. This means that new staff can still be hired after this point, but they would not be eligible to vote in the recognition process or be counted towards the number of workers in the bargaining unit for recognition purposes. While the government does not expressly name it in the consultation, we understand that this proposal is intended to address the alleged tactics used by Amazon to defeat a high-profile recognition request by the GMB at its Coventry site earlier this year.

Finally, some amendments make it easier for unions to bring unfair practices complaints in the CAC.

The government also plans to consult on lowering the membership threshold for recognition applications to be admissible in the CAC to as low as 2% in a future consultation.

Read more:

New Deal talking points: what will Labour's trade union reforms mean for non-unionised employers?

Collective grievance process

Now: There is no legal requirement on employers to adopt a procedure for collective grievances. Employees can raise individual grievances, and have a statutory right to be accompanied by a trade union representative at an individual grievance hearing.

What the Bill says: There is nothing on collective grievances in the Bill. However, the government have confirmed that this is one of their longer-term delivery reforms, taking longer to undertake and implement. The government will consult with ACAS to allow employees to collectively raise grievances about conduct in the workplace.

What next: The government plans to start consultations in 2025.

Read more:

New Deal talking points: what will Labour's trade union reforms mean for non-unionised employers?

Obligation to notify workers of their right to join a trade union

Now: Employers must give all workers a written statement of employment particulars when they start work: among other prescribed information, these must state whether there is a collective agreement which affects their terms and conditions of employment. The penalties for not doing so are limited (two to four week's pay capped at £2,800).

What the Bill says: The Bill would expand the list of required particulars that employers must give to their employees to include an explicit statement that workers have the right to join a trade union. The specific content and form of this statement and the obligations placed on employers in terms of when and how it should be provided will be set out in future secondary legislation.

What next: This is not among the provisions with a specified commencement date. This will depend on the relevant regulations.

Repeal of Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 and Trade Union Act 2016 and permission for electronic balloting

Now: The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 gives the government powers to set minimum service levels during strikes in essential services.

The Trade Union Act 2016 imposed various limitations on strikes, including longer notice periods, restrictions on picketing, higher ballot thresholds for certain important public services and the expiry of industrial action mandates after six months.

Industrial action balloting must be done in secret by post.

What the Bill says: The Bill would repeal the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 and most of the Trade Union Act 2016, rolling back almost all of the restrictions on calling strike action introduced by Conservative-led governments since 2010.

In a new consultation which closed on 2 December 2024, the government consulted on measures to 'simplify' the information which unions must provide to employers in notices of ballots and industrial action. The government is now amending the Bill to include these provisions. These proposals are intended to reduce the scope for employers to seek injunctions against industrial action for unions' failure to comply with statutory notice requirements.

It is also sought views on extending the expiry of mandate for industrial action to 12 months (up from the current limit of 6 months), and recent amendments confirm that this change is now going ahead. The notice period from trade unions on industrial action is also being reduced from 14 to 10 days.

What next: The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act will be repealed as soon as the Bill is passed, whereas the relevant provisions of the Trade Union Act will be repealed two months later, without further consultation. The government has confirmed it intends to introduce electronic balloting and is launching a working group with stakeholders on this, with new regulations to bring this in expected next year.

New protections for trade union reps and members

Now: Employees cannot be subjected to detrimental treatment or dismissal because of their trade union membership or activities; however, the Supreme Court recently confirmed in Mercer that there is no protection from detriments short of dismissal for taking part in industrial action. It's also unlawful to refuse to employ someone on grounds relating to trade union membership or to compile a 'blacklist' of union members and representatives.

What the Bill says: The Bill would introduce new protection for workers against detriments short of dismissal for taking part in protected industrial action, correcting the gap in existing protection confirmed in the Mercer decision. It also strengthens and simplifies the existing protection against being dismissed for taking part in protected industrial action.

The Bill would introduce a new statutory role for "union equality representatives" in workplaces with recognised unions. Their duties would include promoting equality in the workplace, providing advice and support to union members on equality matters, and consulting with the employer on equality matters. They would have a right to paid time off to carry out these duties.

The Bill would also increase the existing rights of representatives of recognised unions, requiring employers to provide them with reasonable facilities and accommodations to carry out their duties, in addition to their existing right to paid time off.

The Bill would extend existing protections against blacklisting, to cover discriminatory actions by bodies other than employers or employment agencies.

What next: This is not among the provisions with a specified commencement date.

The government has indicated that it will consult further on these measures in due course.

Fair Pay Agreement in adult social care

Now: Pay and other terms and conditions in the social care sector are set by individual employers and are only collectively bargained with trade unions where they are recognised by particular employers.

What the Bill says: The Bill would give the government new powers to establish the Adult Social Care Negotiating Body, an industry-wide body composed of representatives of employers and unions in the social care sector. The Secretary of State would be able to 'ratify' agreements reached within the Negotiating Body relating to the terms and conditions of all staff employed in the provision of adult social care in England, in which case they would become binding on all employers in the sector. They could also set pay directly in the event of a failure to reach an agreement within the Negotiating Body.

What next: The government will consult on its proposals for 'Fair Pay Agreements' in the adult social care sector. Once the Bill is passed, it will publish regulations and codes of practice governing the operation of the Adult Social Care Negotiating Body in greater detail.

Surveillance technologies - negotiations with trade unions and staff representatives

Now: There are no specific statutory provisions on consulting with staff or unions about surveillance technology.

What the Bill says: Not mentioned in the Bill – only referred to in Next Steps document.

What next: The Next Steps document indicates that there will be a consultation on workplace surveillance technologies and associated union and staff consultation provisions. It remains to be seen how this may tie into any future reforms on the regulation of artificial intelligence.

Family rights

Protection for maternity returners

Now: In redundancy situations, women have the right to be offered suitable alternative employment (if available) once they inform their employer of their pregnancy or if their expected date of childbirth was less than 18 months ago.

What the Bill says: The Bill would give the government powers to introduce regulations to cover other dismissals (which are not redundancies) taking place during pregnancy, maternity leave or following a return to work. The Bill is clear that the protection will also apply to other forms of family leave such as adoption leave, shared parental leave, neonatal care leave and bereaved partners' paternity leave. It remains unclear what the regulations will state but a further amendment specifies the regulations will set out that specific notices will need to be given to the employee, set evidence the employer will need to produce as well as "other procedures" that will need to be followed. The explanatory notes to the Bill state this will ban dismissals of women who are pregnant, on maternity leave, and during a six month return to work period, except in specific circumstances.

What next: We await further detail in regulations.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: just getting started for family rights?

Right to bereavement leave

Now: There's no general statutory right to bereavement leave unless an employee's child dies under the age of 18 or is stillborn after 24 weeks of pregnancy whereby statutory parental bereavement leave and pay may apply. There is also a right to unpaid reasonable time off for family and dependants in an emergency.

What the Bill says: The Bill will give the government the power to introduce a day 1 right to at least one week of bereavement leave for employees. Regulations will specify the necessary relationship with the deceased in order to qualify but we assume this is likely to follow the definition used in time off for dependants.

What next: Further regulations are required to set out the precise detail of this right.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: just getting started for family rights?

Day 1 parental leave

Now: Employees need to have been employed for one year to be eligible for parental leave.

What the Bill says: The Bill would remove any length of service requirement for parental leave.

What next: This will become law in a date set by further regulations.

Paternity leave changes

Length of service

Now: Eligibility for statutory paternity leave requires employees to have been employed for 26 weeks, assessed 15 weeks before the expected birth week.

What the Bill says: The Bill would remove any length of service requirement for paternity leave.

What next: This will become law in a date set by further regulations.

Interplay with shared parental leave

Now: Employees lose any entitlement to paternity leave and pay if they take shared parental leave and pay before exhausting their paternity leave entitlements.

What the Bill says: Employees will now be able to take paternity leave and pay even after they have taken shared parental leave and pay.

What next: This will become law in a date set by further regulations.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: just getting started for family rights?

Parental leave / carer's leave review

Now: The government have said that the current parental leave system does not support working parents.

What the Bill says: Nothing in the Bill (aside from making parental leave a day one right) but the government has confirmed it will conduct a full review of the parental leave system as well as reviewing the benefits of introducing paid carers' leave.

What next: The government has confirmed that the reviews are one of their longer-term delivery reforms. We expect any reviews to take place in 2025 and beyond.

Bereavement leave for pregnancy loss

Now: There is no entitlement to leave for pregnancy loss that takes place before 24 weeks.

What the Bill says: Nothing at the moment. However, the government has now said that it supports bereavement leave for mothers and partners who experience pregnancy loss before 24 weeks. This is expected to be added once the Bill has progressed to the House of Lords although it is thought to be unpaid leave.

What next: If an amendment is introduced and accepted, this new right is likely to come into force in 2026.

Sickness, wellbeing and disability

Menopause action plans

Now: There are no proactive obligations for employers to take steps relating to employees with menopause.

What the Bill says: New regulations will require employers with 250+ employees to produce and publish menopause action plans as part of an Equality Action Plan. The regulations will include specific penalties for not doing so.

What next: The regulations need to be drafted and we expect further consultation. The regulations will set out the detailed requirements and how often plans must be published, but this cannot be more than every 12 months.

Read more:

Menopause and mental health: addressing the invisible symptoms

Statutory sick pay reforms

Now: Statutory sick pay is payable from day four of sickness, and employees need to be earning above the lower earnings limit £123 to qualify.

What the Bill says: SSP will become payable from day 1 of sickness and payable for the first 3 Qualifying Days of sickness. In addition, the lower earnings limit will be removed, meaning that all eligible employees, regardless of earnings, will be entitled to SSP.

What next: In autumn 2024, the government consulted on the appropriate percentage replacement rate for individuals earning below the current flat rate of SSP. As a result of this, an amendment to the Bill and associated regulations will give those earning less than £123 a week the right to SSP at a rate of 80% of weekly earnings.

Worker status and self-employment

New single status of worker

Now: There is a 3-tier system for employment status: people are either self-employed, workers or employees.

What the Bill says: Nothing. The Next Steps document discusses plans to move to a two-tier system, removing the distinction between 'employees' and 'workers'. This is not part of the Bill.

What next: This needs further consultation – expected to begin during 2025 at the earliest.

Pay and tax

Holiday (entitlement and pay) records

Now: There is no specific obligation to keep records demonstrating compliance with holiday entitlement and pay (except for employment businesses).

What the Bill says: The Bill imposes a new specific obligation on all employers to keep records demonstrating compliance with holiday entitlement (including the amount of leave and pay). There's no set format for these records, but they must be kept for six years and failure to comply will be a criminal offence punishable with (potentially unlimited) fines.

What next: We're waiting for confirmation of when this new obligation will come into force.

National Living Wage

Now: The National Living Wage increases in April each year. The rate is set by the government, based on recommendations made by the Low Pay Commission. The NLW does not apply to under 21s. There is a lower hourly minimum wage for 18-20 year olds.

What the Bill says: Nothing - the NLW is not dealt with in the Bill. However, the government asked the Low Pay Commission to take account of the cost of living when recommending the NLW for April 2025 and to narrow the gap between the NLW and the 18-20 year old minimum wage rates.

What next: In April 2025, the NLW rate will increase by 6.7% to £12.21, and the 18-20 minimum wage rate by 16.3% to £10.

Ban on unpaid internships

Now: Status of interns can be a grey area. There is no legal definition of "internship" or "work experience" and an individual's employment status will determine what pay they are entitled to and what rights they have.

What the Bill says: Nothing. But the government remains committed to banning unpaid internships and a Call for Evidence will be launched.

What next: The Call for Evidence is expected soon.

Read more:

New Deal talking points: Will a ban on unpaid internships make a difference?

Tips

Now: New tipping legislation took effect in October 2024 which required employers to pass all qualifying tips on to workers. Employers are also required to introduce a written tips policy, setting out how tips are allocated.

What the Bill says: The Bill strengthens existing law by requiring employers to consult with trade union or elected representatives or (if none) workers directly, before producing the first version of their written tips policy. Any tips policy will need to be reviewed every three years from when it was implemented. Employers will also be required to make available an anonymised summary of feedback received in consultation.

What next: It's not clear what additional consultation there will be on these measures before it comes into effect.

Umbrella companies

Now: There are concerns that, as regulated, umbrella companies can deprive workers of employment rights, distort competition in the labour market, and cause significant tax loss.

What the Bill says: The Bill will define umbrella companies and bring them within the regulation of the Employment Agency Standards Inspectorate (to then pass to the Fair Work Agency when established).

What next: Under separate legislation, responsibility to account for PAYE/NICs for umbrella company employees will shift from the umbrella company that employs the worker to the agency that supplies the worker to the end-client (or to the end-client where no agency is involved). This will take effect from April 2026. End users and agencies not outsourcing payroll must be ready to operate this function. Umbrella companies face increased scrutiny and due diligence requirements.

Enforcement

Extension of time limits for bringing tribunal claims

Now: Most tribunal claims need to be brought within three months of the act complained of (e.g. dismissal, discrimination, deduction from wages).

What the Bill says: The Bill has been amended during its progress through parliament to extend time limits for bringing tribunal claims from three to six months,. This will apply to all types of claims, including discrimination and unfair dismissal.

What next: We are currently unsure exactly when the new timescales will apply.

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill unpacked: extension of time limits for bringing tribunal claims



Creation of Fair Work Agency

Now: The UK has limited state enforcement of employment rights.

What the Bill says: The Bill gives the government various powers to enforce labour market regulation and to delegate this to a new public authority (expected to be called the Fair Work Agency). The Next Steps document says that the Fair Work Agency will bring together existing enforcement functions, including minimum wage and statutory sick pay enforcement; the employment tribunal penalty scheme; labour exploitation and modern slavery; employment agencies rules; as well as introducing the state enforcement of holiday pay for the first time. The Bill sets out a range of enforcement powers, including the ability to enter business premises to obtain documents and inspect electronic records.

Recent amendments to the Bill have confirmed some extensive new powers. The Fair Work Agency will be able to:

Enforce failure to comply with the new obligation to keep adequate records of holiday pay.

Enforce failure to pay certain statutory payments to workers – including holiday pay and statutory sick pay. Based on the existing regime for minimum wage enforcement, agency will be able to issue a notice of underpayment to employers, which specifies the amount payable within 28 days. This is combined with a penalty of 200% of the sum due, payable to the Secretary of State. This will have major implications for employers who get holiday pay wrong across a workforce.

Bring Employment Tribunal proceedings on behalf of a worker, if the worker has the right to bring a claim but it appears they are not going to.

Provide legal assistance for employment-related proceedings, such as helping claimants with holiday pay claims.

Recover their own enforcement costs from employers who are not complying with the law. This is a major new addition that will increase non-compliance costs for employers and potentially help to fund the agency's work.

What next: It's likely to take a number of years before the practical arrangements for the Fair Work Agency are fully up and running, but the extensive powers of the new agency indicate that it is seen as a key part of the future model of enforcement

Read more:

Employment Rights Bill: unpacked Fair Work Agency

The Employment Rights Bill covers England, Wales and Scotland.

Northern Ireland is planning its own overhaul of employment law rights. See our Northern Ireland Employment Law Reform Impact Hub for information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.