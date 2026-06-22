The Hidden Risks Of Buying Property At Auction

Why is buying property at auction risky?

The thrill of an auction room is hard to deny. A gavel falls, a bid wins, and within moments you are the owner of a new property, or so it feels. The reality, however, is considerably more sobering, and it is one we at Barnes Law have witnessed time and again. Clients arrive at our door after auction day, sometimes days before a completion deadline, only to discover that the property they secured in the heat of the moment comes with problems they never anticipated and obligations they did not fully understand.

When are you legally bound after buying property at auction?

This is the single most important fact about buying property at auction in England and Wales, and it is the one most commonly overlooked. Unlike a traditional property purchase, where weeks of negotiation, surveys, and searches sit between an offer and an exchange of contracts, an auction purchase works in reverse. The exchange of contracts happens at the auction, the instant the auctioneer's gavel strikes. There is no cooling-off period. There is no ability to renegotiate. You are legally committed to complete the purchase, typically within 28 days, sometimes less.

That means if you raise your paddle without having reviewed the legal pack, arranged your finance, or instructed a solicitor, you are entering into one of the most binding property transactions in English law entirely unprepared. Under English property law, buyers are legally obliged to complete a sale once a bid is accepted, and should seek legal advice before bidding, not after.

What is in an auction property legal pack?

Every property listed at auction comes with a legal pack, prepared by the seller's solicitor. It typically contains the title register and title plan from HM Land Registry, the contract of sale, special conditions of sale, property information forms, searches (where provided), and, in the case of leasehold properties, the lease itself.

This documentation is not mere paperwork. It is the blueprint of your obligations and liabilities and buried within it are issues that can fundamentally affect the value of the property, your ability to mortgage it, and your ability to sell it in the future.

Common red flags include:

Restrictive covenants that limit how the property can be used or developed, which may also create difficulties when registering title at HM Land Registry;

Title defects or unregistered rights that complicate ownership;

Outstanding planning enforcement notices for works carried out without consent;

Short lease terms which render a property difficult or impossible to mortgage;

Service charge arrears or significant leasehold liabilities inherited by the buyer;

Missing searches, which may indicate that a search was omitted precisely because it disclosed a problem.

Without a solicitor reviewing the legal pack before auction day, these issues go undetected. Once contracts are exchanged at the fall of the hammer, they become your problem entirely.

We have separately considered legal checks required when buying UK commercial property, including the continuing importance of caveat emptor in property due diligence.

Why can special conditions of sale increase the true cost?

One area that consistently catches buyers off guard is the special conditions of sale. Unlike standard property transactions, auction contracts frequently contain bespoke conditions that shift additional costs onto the buyer. These may require you to pay the seller's legal fees, cover the cost of searches, meet management company administration charges, or satisfy other financial obligations that are nowhere near as visible as the guide price advertised online.

In some cases, these conditions can add thousands of pounds to the true cost of purchase. Buyers who focus solely on the hammer price, without reading the special conditions in full, routinely discover that the apparent bargain was considerably less attractive than it appeared.

Why must auction property due diligence happen before bidding?

The legal pack for an auction property is typically released only days before the auction itself. This creates a narrow window in which to act, and it is one that experienced buyers and experienced solicitors take seriously. For those who leave it too late, or who attend the auction without having instructed anyone at all, the consequences can be severe.

A solicitor reviewing the legal pack before the auction can do far more than simply flag risks. They can identify whether the property is mortgageable, advise on whether title defects can be remedied and at what cost, clarify the full financial exposure beyond the purchase price, and in some cases recommend that a property simply is not worth pursuing. That advice, delivered before a bid is placed, can save a client from significant financial loss.

Similarly, a survey should be instructed before auction day. Auction properties are frequently sold precisely because they carry structural issues or require substantial works. The principle of caveat emptor “buyer beware” applies in full. If a defect exists and is not identified before the auction, the buyer inherits it, with no recourse against the seller.

What happens if you fail to complete after buying at auction?

Some buyers discover the problems with their purchase only after they have committed, when the realities of financing or title become clear. At this point, the options are grim. Failure to complete on the contractual date results in the loss of the deposit, typically 10% of the purchase price, paid immediately on the day of the auction. Beyond that, the seller may pursue the buyer for their additional costs, and if the property is subsequently sold for less at a later auction, the buyer may be liable for the shortfall.

What should buyers do before bidding at a property auction?

The steps are straightforward, but they must be taken seriously and before the auction day:

Instruct a solicitor to review the full legal pack and report on title, special conditions, and any risks that could affect completion or future ownership;

Commission a survey to assess the physical condition of the property and inform your view of its true value;

Arrange your finance in full. Whether you are a cash buyer or require a mortgage, ensure funds are confirmed and accessible before you bid;

Budget for all costs, not just the hammer price. Factor in the deposit, stamp duty, legal fees, survey costs, and any additional liabilities disclosed in the special conditions;

Set a firm maximum bid and do not exceed it in the excitement of the room.

Barnes Law’s Real Estate team advises clients on property acquisitions, auction purchases, title issues, leasehold liabilities, due diligence and completion risk. For more information, please contact our Real Estate solicitors to discuss how we can support you.