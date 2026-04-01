Adjudication Update: 30 Years On (Video)

2026 marks 30 years since the Housing Grants Act created a statutory right to adjudicate. In our first webinar of the year, Fenwick Elliott’s Claire King was joined by barrister Daniel Churcher...

Fenwick Elliott is the UK’s largest specialist construction law firm. Since formation, they have always advised solely on construction matters. This makes them a true construction law specialist firm. Fenwick Elliott’s expertise includes procurement strategy; contract documentation and negotiation; risk management and dispute avoidance; project support; and decisive dispute resolution, including litigation, arbitration, mediation and adjudication.

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2026 marks 30 years since the Housing Grants Act created a statutory right to adjudicate. In our first webinar of the year, Fenwick Elliott’s Claire King was joined by barrister Daniel Churcher of 4 Pump Court and Jonathan Cope of MCMS Limited to reflect on the evolution of adjudication over the past three decades and to examine the key developments from 2025.

As Fenwick Elliott celebrates 40 years in construction law this year, we’re pleased to look back on 30 years of adjudication and continue to champion it as a form of dispute resolution.

Click here for a copy of the webinar slides in PDF format

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