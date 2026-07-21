Moving Home – Deciding Which Lawyer To Appoint

When buying or selling a property, it can be tempting to choose the cheapest conveyancing quote available. In a competitive market, low-cost providers often advertise attractive fixed fees and promises of a quick service. However, many clients discover that the cheapest option can sometimes prove the most expensive if problems arise and they later need to change legal representation during the transaction.

Changing representation part-way through a conveyancing transaction is rarely straightforward. A new solicitor cannot simply pick up where the previous lawyer left off. Professional rules require the incoming firm to carry out its own due diligence, including identity verification, anti-money laundering checks, source of funds enquiries and a review of the entire transaction history. Even where substantial work has already been completed, the new solicitor must satisfy themselves that all legal requirements have been properly addressed before they can continue to act.

This inevitably leads to duplication of work. Search results, contract papers, title documents, enquiries and correspondence all need to be reviewed afresh. If critical information is missing or if previous advice has not been adequately documented, the new solicitor may need to revisit issues that were thought to have been resolved. In more complex transactions, such as leasehold purchases, new-build properties, auction sales or matters involving mortgage lenders, this review process can be particularly time-consuming.

Costs can increase significantly as a result. The original solicitor may be entitled to charge for the work already undertaken, regardless of whether the transaction completes. The new solicitor must then charge for the time required to take over the matter. As a result, clients might find themselves paying two firms instead of one. In addition, delays caused by the handover process can create further financial consequences, including mortgage offer extensions, increased interest rates, storage costs, temporary accommodation expenses or even the risk of the transaction falling through altogether.

Many clients who switch firms do so because they have become frustrated by poor communication, unexpected additional charges or a lack of progress. While low fees can be attractive at the outset, it is important to consider the overall quality of service, experience and accessibility of the legal team handling the transaction. A conveyancing transaction is often one of the largest financial commitments a person will make. Choosing a solicitor based solely on price can sometimes prove to be a false economy.

The most cost-effective approach is often to instruct a reputable conveyancing solicitor from the outset who offers transparent pricing, clear communication and the experience required to manage issues before they become costly problems. In property transactions, the cheapest quote may turn out to be one of the most expensive!