A Hot Topic: New Regulations Turn Up The Heat On DHNs

TheSituation: 2026 will be a pivotal year for district heat networks ("DHNs"). The Heat Networks (Market Framework) (Great Britain) Regulations 2025 ("the Heat Networks Regulations"), which came into force on 1 April 2025, introduced comprehensive regulation of DHNs in Great Britain and placed the sector on a similar footing to gas and electricity. It introduced the requirement to be authorised by Ofgem, but gave a "deemed authorisation" status to existing operators and suppliers. As of 27 January 2026, operators and suppliers are now required to register with Ofgem with the launch of the authorisation conditions which set out the standards and obligations that apply to authorised persons. This is part of a transition process to greater regulation of DHNs. From 27 January 2027, operators and suppliers will need to apply for authorisation.

The Development: The Energy Act 2023 ("the Energy Act") appointed Ofgem as the heat networks regulator and created powers for an authorisation regime, consumer protection and technical standards, and a statutory zoning framework. The Heat Networks Regulations use those powers to set baseline requirements that DHN operators and suppliers must meet, including mandatory authorisation, service standards, and transparency obligations. It is expected that many existing DHNs will need to be upgraded to meet the requisite technical standards.

From 27 January 2026, Ofgem's remit formally extends to heat networks, with transitional arrangements for existing DHNs. The regulatory focus will be on customer service, reliability, accurate and comprehensible billing, and fair pricing. Developers, investors, landlords and operators should plan now for staged implementation through 2026 and 2027, particularly around authorisation, technical assurance, and consumer redress. This will necessitate reviews of existing contractual arrangements to determine in what circumstances third-party operators and their subcontractors are taking on regulatory obligations. Those looking to acquire or invest in developments with DHNs should ensure full technical and operational due diligence is carried out as well as checking billing arrangements where the cost of heat is recovered via rent or service charges to ensure the provision of mandatory information to customers.

Against a backdrop of the transition to net zero, DHNs have expanded rapidly and now feature in most large UK developments and regeneration schemes, often mandated by planning permissions and section 106 agreements.

When the Energy Act came into force, the Climate Change Committee estimated that, to deliver carbon targets cost effectively, heat networks could provide around 18% of UK heat by 2050, up from c.2% at the time—underscoring the importance of robust regulation.

Heat Network Regulations

The Heat Networks Regulations, made under the Energy Act, will regulate two core activities: (i) operating a DHN; and (ii) supplying heating, cooling, or hot water through a DHN. Persons carrying out either activity will require authorisation and must comply with applicable rules.

The regime will introduce: mandatory authorisation for operators and suppliers; consumer protection obligations, transparent billing and accessible complaints handling; and technical and performance requirements under the Heat Network Technical Assurance Scheme ("HNTAS"), aimed at improving efficiency, reliability and emissions performance. Enforcement powers will include directions, penalties for breaches, and criminal sanctions for unauthorised regulated activities.

The final form technical standards are yet to be published, but the widespread expectation is that many existing DHNs will require significant upgrades to meet the requisite standards. It is important, therefore, that those acquiring or investing in developments with DHNs should consider what upgrades may be required and the capital expenditure implications. Reputational issues may arise if the costs of upgrades are required to be forced down to leaseholders.

Timeline

The transition began in April 2025 with consumer advocacy and advice services to provide impartial information and support for DHN customers.

From 27 January 2026, Ofgem's regulatory role will formally begin and the initial rules and consumer standards will apply. DHN operators and suppliers must meet those requirements from this date, subject to transitional provisions.

All DHNs in operation before 26 January 2027 will be automatically authorised ("deemed authorisation") for a limited period.

Existing operators benefiting from deemed authorisation must formally register with Ofgem by 26 January 2027.

From 26 January 2027, authorisation will be granted only on application, and it will be unlawful to operate a DHN or supply heat, cooling or hot water without prior authorisation. By early 2027, Ofgem intends to have published the full rulebook for operators and suppliers, including pricing rules and "Guaranteed Standards of Service." Over time, this is expected to deliver more consistent service quality and a clearer route to accountability where DHNs fall short.

Practical Considerations

Real estate owners, developers, investors, landlords and in particular DHN operators should familiarise themselves with the regulations and prepare a plan for compliance.

Early action will reduce the risk of non-compliance and avoid disruption to development projects and existing operations as the regime goes live.

Begin by confirming roles. Determine whether you (or entities in your group) are an "operator" and/or a "supplier" for each DHN. Consider where responsibility lies and ensure the correct entity is authorised, registered, and accountable for compliance and reporting. Plan for authorisation. For existing DHNs, prepare registration packs for deemed authorisation and identify any conditions that will apply on a transitional basis. For new or expanded DHNs coming onstream from 2026, factor authorisation timelines and conditions into development programmes and commercial contracts. Address technical assurance. Audit compliance with the HNTAS requirements and develop an improvement plan to address any technical and operational shortcomings. Put in place robust monitoring, data quality controls, and benchmarking to support certification and ongoing assurance. Upgrade customer systems and documentation. Ensure billing and customer communications are clear, accurate, and timely; implement complaints procedures that meet the regulatory standards; and signpost the Energy Ombudsman (as the official dispute resolution body for DHNs). Review customer contracts, heat supply agreements and landlord/tenant arrangements for change in law mechanisms, service levels and data sharing. Integrate the new regulations into transactions. For acquisitions, disposals and development funding, build DHN due diligence into workstreams, including authorisation status, HNTAS readiness, asset condition, pricing approach, and consumer outcomes. Reflect the regulatory obligations and cost recovery into the commercial terms, any handover protocols, and the O&M arrangements.

Three Key Takeaways

The Heat Networks Regulations requiring registration take effect on 27 January 2026. Operators and suppliers must understand their obligations, secure authorisation (or register for deemed authorisation by 26 January 2027) and prepare to comply with technical and consumer standards. Developers and investors should factor DHN regulatory compliance into design, procurement, financing and asset management, recognising its implications for risk allocation, pricing, and contractual requirements. Stakeholders should seek experienced counsel to navigate both the contractual arrangements associated with DHNs as well as regulatory compliance.

