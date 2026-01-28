People Focus: Julekha Nathani – Conveyancing

Meet Julekha Nathani, our Senior Associate Solicitor in the Conveyancing team, based at our Market Harborough office. In this feature, Julekha shares the standout moment of her career so far and reveals what profession she might have pursued if she wasn't a solicitor.

What inspired you to get into law?

J: My ability to have an answer for everything!

Just kidding! I wanted to take on a real challenge and prove to myself that I could make a meaningful difference to people and change their lives. Initially I wanted to practice Criminal Law and that is the degree I completed, but the changes with legal aid the year I graduated meant that there were not enough opportunities for me to pursue this avenue. I was then fortunate to find a job at a law firm as a secretary, and I have worked my way up from there. I experienced different areas of law and "fell into" conveyancing, and I love it.

Did anyone encourage you to choose the Conveyancing path?

J: Not really. It wasn't something I actively chose, it kind of chose me! Two members of the Conveyancing team left my previous firm just as I was finishing my training contract, so I stepped in. It happened right around the time of big changes to SDLT (Stamp Duty Land Tax), so those first few months were a complete whirlwind. I'll never forget being a newly qualified solicitor thrown straight into the deep end, it was intense, but I learned so much.

Can you tell us about a standout moment in your career so far?

J: The SDLT changes in 2016. The government introduced the 3% SDLT surcharge, I had just barely qualified and suddenly found myself thrown right into it. Honestly, I think this is what pushed me into pursuing my career as a conveyancer. I enjoyed how fast paced it was, and working under timelines and pressure. Guiding someone as they buy their first home, their next home, or even their forever home is incredibly rewarding.

The trust clients place in you, handing over their money and relying on your advice is a huge responsibility, and it's something I truly value. That's why I always go above and beyond for my clients. Every sale or purchase feels personal to me, and I make sure they know I'm fully invested in getting them to the finish line.

Aside from your work as a conveyancer, what do you enjoy doing in your free time?

J: I'm a proud mum of two and a wife. Outside of work, I love getting creative, like crocheting. I also do lashes, make my own hair oils and lash serums.

You definitely have a creative side! Do you think you might have gone down that path if you hadn't become a solicitor?

J: Probably not in the beauty industry, but if I had chosen a different path, I'd have loved to have opened a cosy café and baked my own cakes and pastries. It's a little-known fact about me!

Looking back, is there any advice you'd give to your younger self?

J: STOP! I'd tell myself to slow down and enjoy the moment. Life isn't a race, it's more like a marathon, and it's okay to go at your own pace. You don't have to be perfect, and taking a break now and then is completely fine.

Is there anything else you'd love people to know about you, your team, or what it's like working at Rothera Bray?

J: Rothera Bray is a firm that is filled with staff members that care about their clients. They want what is best for you and your circumstances. You will not be dealing with a "team" of people; you will be dealing with one solicitor and their paralegal. We still value traditional client contact, and we love talking to our clients. If you choose Rothera Bray to act for you, I can guarantee you will not be disappointed and if you don't believe me, check out some of our reviews on Google!

